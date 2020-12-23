|
11:48
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
LeBron James misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
+1
|
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-20
|
11:22
|
|
|
Paul George misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma turnover (lost ball) (Patrick Patterson steals)
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point finger roll layup (Patrick Patterson assists)
|
41-20
|
10:58
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma offensive foul (Reggie Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Lou Williams misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses two point layup
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Paul George defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson personal foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley offensive foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Kuzma makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|
41-23
|
9:25
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Markieff Morris defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Markieff Morris misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
LeBron James defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Lakers defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Alex Caruso turnover (bad pass) (Kawhi Leonard steals)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Kyle Kuzma misses two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Clippers defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
LeBron James personal foul (Loose ball) (Paul George draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Talen Horton-Tucker makes two point layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|
41-25
|
7:12
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Alex Caruso misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard offensive foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker offensive foul (Nicolas Batum draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka offensive foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Luke Kennard shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-26
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-27
|
6:02
|
|
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
+3
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes three point jump shot
|
41-30
|
5:58
|
|
|
Clippers 60 second timeout
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point driving layup (Patrick Beverley assists)
|
43-30
|
5:39
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Kawhi Leonard draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Kawhi Leonard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
44-30
|
5:26
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum shooting foul (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
44-31
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
44-32
|
5:13
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley offensive foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Montrezl Harrell makes two point reverse layup (Anthony Davis assists)
|
44-34
|
5:02
|
|
|
Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Montrezl Harrell draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Montrezl Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
44-35
|
4:42
|
|
|
Nicolas Batum misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Anthony Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
+3
|
Lou Williams makes three point jump shot
|
47-35
|
4:18
|
|
|
Lou Williams personal foul (Talen Horton-Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-36
|
4:18
|
|
+1
|
Talen Horton-Tucker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-37
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Kawhi Leonard makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
49-37
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot
|
49-39
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Lou Williams makes two point driving layup
|
51-39
|
3:43
|
|
|
Talen Horton-Tucker shooting foul (Lou Williams draws the foul)
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Lou Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Davis makes two point step back jump shot
|
51-41
|
3:10
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
+2
|
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists)
|
51-43
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Paul George makes two point jump shot
|
53-43
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot
|
53-46
|
2:29
|
|
|
Marc Gasol personal foul (Paul George draws the foul)
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Paul George misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
LeBron James misses two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
LeBron James offensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Paul George shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
53-47
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
53-48
|
1:53
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point driving dunk (Anthony Davis assists)
|
53-50
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Patterson makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|
56-50
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lou Williams personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-51
|
1:00
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
+2
|
LeBron James makes two point layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
56-53
|
0:52
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
LeBron James turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
0:52
|
|
+1
|
LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
56-54
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Lou Williams defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Patrick Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Anthony Davis turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Kawhi Leonard misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Lakers offensive rebound
|