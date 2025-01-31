The 2025 NBA All-Star rosters have been set. After last week's announcement of the 10 starters, Thursday brought us the 14 final selections, who will be classified as reserves at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco in February.

Of course, we should point out that the typical starter/reserve structure for All-Star selections is going to differ this year. Rather than a traditional two-team All-Star setup, four teams will play on All-Star Sunday. Three of them will be composed of the 24 All-Star selections drafted by the cast of Inside the NBA. The fourth will be the winning team from Friday's Rising Star Challenge. Obviously, with three teams, a total of 15 players will ultimately start, but the classification of starters and reserves still matters from the perspective of honoring the 10 best players through the first half of the season.

And so, without further ado, here are our full 2024-25 All-Star rosters.

2025 NBA All-Star Game rosters

*= starter

Six first-timers headline this year's class, and there are three of them per conference. In the East, Most Improved Player favorite Cade Cunningham, Cavaliers defensive anchor Evan Mobley and breakout Heat guard Tyler Herro have earned their first appearances. In the West, it's future MVP Victor Wembanyama as well as key youngsters from the conference's top two seeds, Alperen Sengun from the Rockets and Jalen Williams from the Thunder.

On the other end of the spectrum, James Harden's return represents the old guard. The 2018 MVP hadn't made an All-Star Team since 2022, but his work in leading the Clippers to a surprising 27-20 record got him selected for the 11th time. That makes him one of two reserves to have been selected at least 10 times, joining 10-time selection Anthony Davis from the Lakers. Both selected members of the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, have a chance to join the 10-timers club next season.

Inevitably, whenever All-Star teams are chosen, players are going to get snubbed. Some of this season's standouts include Domantas Sabonis, who is currently the only player in NBA history to average 14 rebounds and six assists per game, Kyrie Irving, who has kept the Dallas Mavericks afloat with Luka Doncic sidelined, and LaMelo Ball, who led the Eastern Conference fan vote at guard but was still left off of the team by the media vote for starters and the coach selections for reserves.

All-Star Weekend will begin on Feb. 14 in San Francisco with the Rising Stars Challenge. The traditional Saturday slate of events will be held on Feb. 15, with the newly revamped All-Star tournament closing things out on Feb. 16. After last season's disappointing All-Star Game, everything that happens in San Francisco this time around will be under heavy scrutiny. But with this star-studded group of players, hopefully the weekend will go off without a hitch.