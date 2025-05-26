Several league executives expressed skepticism involving presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft and wonder if he can reach the stardom of a few recent league-wide sensations. Within a recent analysis from The Ringer's Howard Beck, one anonymous executive stopped short of saying Flagg would be a perennial superstar, which is what the Dallas Mavericks would expect with the top selection.

"Flagg has a high chance of becoming an All-Star but is not in the same tier as recent No. 1 picks like (Victor) Wembanyama and Zion Williamson," the executive said.

Another wondered if a "very good" Flagg could ever reach top billing since he's "not a star."

Beck later pointed out the Flagg's player comps range anywhere from Scottie Pippen to Andrei Kirilenko, the latter coming from a recent viral opinion from former Boston Celtics NBA champion Tony Allen.

"I don't think Cooper Flagg going to turn your franchise around like that," Allen said during a recent podcast from GrindCityMedia. "I'm serious. I ain't seein' KD (Kevin Durant). I'm just not seeing all that. I'm seeing (former Utah Jazz forward) Andrei Kirilenko. That's who I'm seeing bro."

The Mavericks have no plans to trade out of the top pick after winning the draft lottery. Dallas traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in February, an unexpected blockbuster from Nico Harrison that sent Mavericks fans into an uproar and left many questioning the immediate future of the franchise.

That was before Dallas got the top-pick gift and have a chance to ascend by building around veterans Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis with the allure of Flagg, who earned national player of the year accolades last season at Duke after averaging a team-best 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Notes Cameron Salerno, Flagg is the best two-way player in this draft class. He is known for his defensive prowess but developed into a legitimate threat on the offensive end as a go-to player for the Blue Devils.

The Mavericks' draft plan is no secret.

"I'm grateful to get this opportunity, or any opportunity to hear my name called on draft night," Flagg said, via Dallas Hoops Journal. "I'm just really excited for this whole experience. Not everybody gets to go through this, so I just feel really blessed. As far as Dallas goes, they've got a lot of really good pieces."