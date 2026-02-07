Anthony Davis won't be appearing in another NBA game until the 2026-27 season, as he's expected to be sidelined for the rest of this year to focus on getting healthy from hand and groin issues, per Chris Haynes.

Davis was traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4 in what was a shocking move given the lackluster return Dallas got for him. However, it was clear the Mavs were selling low on Davis in an effort to fast track the Cooper Flagg era. It closed a chapter where Davis' presence served as a painful reminder of what Dallas gave up -- Luka Doncic -- to get him in the first place.

Davis will now join another rebuilding team in the Wizards, though we won't see the newly formed duo of him and Trae Young (who Washington also acquired ahead of the deadline) until next season. Davis has been out since Jan. 10 after suffering ligament damage in his left hand, so it was expected that he would continue to miss some time. However, while he was still with the Mavericks, the team's phrasing suggested he could return this season. There were even conflicting reports about Davis needing surgery to repair the ligament damage. Ultimately, after seeking a second opinion, he opted not to, which left the door open for a return at the end of February or March.

Now, though, it appears the Wizards aren't chancing any further injury risk to their new star forward. Although we won't see Davis in game action until next season, he's already trying to set the record straight before even taking the court.

In the immediate aftermath of the trade, there was some suggestion that Davis wouldn't be happy to be joining the Wizards. Given Washington hasn't made the playoffs in five years and has only made it past the first round four times in the last 26 years, certainly one could assume that an aging 10-time All-Star who still wants to compete for championships wouldn't be enthused by the idea.

But Davis is focusing on the positives as he joins a Wizards team that wants to compete next season.

"The visit's been great," Davis said of his first visit with the Wizards via The Athletic. "They definitely welcomed me with open arms, spent some time with [team owner] Ted [Leonsis] and [president] Zach [Leonsis]. It's totally different from what they make it seem. I know it's like, 'Oh, they have the stigma of they're not a good team.' I haven't seen the practice facility yet, but the arena is top notch, world class for sure. Seen the chefs and how they take care of the families. It's been great."

When asked about the outside assumption that he was unhappy with where he landed in the trade, Davis said, "They said I said a lot of stuff in the other city, too, that I didn't say."

But as far as his long-term future with the Wizards, Davis isn't making any sort of commitments or promises just yet.

"It's hard to say [I would definitely stay in D.C.] without the proper plan," Davis said. "Obviously, it's tough right now with the team. It shows with their record, but adding certain pieces that can change. It's year by year. They just beat the No. 1 team in the East."

Davis has two years left on his current contract, including a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season. One of the reasons that the Mavericks traded Davis was because they weren't too keen on extending the oft-injured big man who will be 34 by the time his current contract is up. Davis has been seeking an extension, and reports prior to the trade indicated that his agent, Rich Paul, would've preferred Davis be traded elsewhere, as he believed the Mavericks weren't going to give him one.

But now that Davis has been traded to the Wizards, a team not exactly associated with a winning culture, talks about an extension may be put on the back burner. At least until Davis sees Washington is committed to building a contending team.

"I need to talk with [general manager] Will Dawkins, Ted, Zach, and kind of figure out what the actual plan is, and then just kind of go from there," Davis said. "I talked briefly [Friday] with Will. Obviously, at this time, every year, you want to compete for championships and stuff like that. That's obviously the main focus, getting to that place. Conversations are going to be held to see about getting to that space. I've been everywhere the last two years. I want to see the plan, hear the plan, see the vision. Bringing Trae [Young] here and other things in store, what they're thinking of doing, I want to have those conversations with them and see what happens. The city is obviously phenomenal."

On paper, the Wizards will certainly have a better product on the floor next year than they do currently. The pick-and-roll partnership between Davis and Young should create a potent offense, and having Davis to mentor Alex Sarr should do wonders for his continued development. But as it has been for the last few seasons with Davis, all of that will greatly depend on his health.

At his peak, Davis is one of the best two-way big men in the league. An All-Defensive forward who can easily give you 20+ points on the other end. But we haven't seen that version of him since he was traded to Dallas. Perhaps another change of scenery will get him back to his All-Star, All-Defensive ways, and he and Young can lead the Wizards to the playoffs next season.