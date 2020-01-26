Clippers vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 26 predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET this evening at the Amway Center. Orlando is 21-25 overall and 13-10 at home, while Los Angeles is 32-14 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Clippers enter Sunday's matchup averaging 115.7 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the NBA. Orlando, meanwhile, is allowing its opponents to score just 104.4 points per game, which leads the NBA. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under is set at 219. Before entering any Clippers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Magic vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -3.5

Magic vs. Clippers over-under: 219 points

Magic vs. Clippers money line: Orlando +142, Los Angeles -165

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando received a tough blow on Friday as the Magic fell 109-98 to Boston. One thing holding the Magic back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Terrence Ross, who did not have his best game; he played for 31 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting. Despite losing four of their last five games, the Magic feature seven players averaging double-digit points per game.

Guard Evan Fournier leads the way for Orlando, averaging 19.2 points per game. However, it's center Nikola Vucevic who has been Orlando's biggest offensive weapon this season. In fact, Vucevic enters Sunday's matchup against Los Angeles averaging 19.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. In his last meeting against the Clippers, Vucevic filled the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Miami on Friday, but the Clippers still walked away with a 122-117 win. Small forward Kawhi Leonard was a one-man wrecking crew for Los Angeles, dropping a triple-double with 33 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. It was Leonard's first career triple-double. In addition, Los Angeles has dominated this series of late. In fact, the Clippers are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against the Magic.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Magic enter Sunday's contest with only 17.8 fouls per game on average, which is the best in the league. However, the Clippers come into today's matchup boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.6.

