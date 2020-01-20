Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Cleveland is 12-31 overall and 6-14 at home, while New York is 11-32 overall and 5-17 on the road. The Knicks are trying to avoid their fourth consecutive loss. The Cavs have lost eight of their past 10 games. Cleveland is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Cavaliers lost 118-116 to Chicago on Saturday. They were up 73-56 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. The Cavs missed 11 of 15 shots and committed 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter. Kevin Love scored 29 points and Collin Sexton added 26.

New York fell 90-87 to Philadelphia on Saturday. Marcus Morris (20 points) was the top scorer for New York. Morris' jumper with 35 seconds left gave New York a brief lead before the Sixers converted a decisive 3-pointer to seal their win. The Knicks have lost eight of their last nine games and 14 of 21 under interim coach Mike Miller.

RJ Barrett will not be available for New York as he is expected to miss multiple games with an ankle injury.

The last time the teams met in November, Cleveland lost to New York by a decisive 123-105 margin.

