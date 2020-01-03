Knicks vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The New York Knicks will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 13-21 overall and 6-12 at home, while New York is 10-24 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Knicks are gunning for their first four-game winning streak since mid-December of 2017. Meanwhile, the Suns stumble into Friday's contest having lost nine of their last 11 games. Phoenix is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Knicks odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Knicks vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Phoenix opened the new year with a 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Kelly Oubre Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points in addition to six boards. Oubre has now scored 20 or more points in each of his last three games, and now he'll look to take advantage of a New York defense that's giving up an average of 110.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, New York's contest against Portland was close at halftime, but the Knicks turned it on in the second half with 66 points. New York put the hurt on Portland with a 117-93 victory on Wednesday. That 24-point margin set a new season-best mark for the Knicks, who are now 6-6 under interim coach Mike Miller. Mitchell Robinson scored 22 points on 11-of-11 shooting, which tied the franchise record for most made field goals without a miss.

