The Orlando Magic will seek their first win of the season on Wednesday as they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero having a historic start to his career, Orlando (0-4) is the only winless team in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Cleveland (2-1) lost its opener but has won back-to-back contests since then. Darius Garland (eye) and Ricky Rubio (knee) are out for the Cavs, while Orlando is down Markelle Fultz (toe), Gary Harris (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and Jalen Suggs (ankle).

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Magic vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 214.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 214.5 points

Why the Magic can cover



Banchero is showing why he was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as he's filling up the stat sheet on a nightly basis. The Duke product is averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per night, and he is the first player with four straight 20-plus point games to start his career since Grant Hill in 1994.

The young Magic squad is also buying in defensively as Orlando has a top-10 squad in opposing 2P percentage. It will be even harder for Cleveland to get points inside the arc with All-Star guard Garland out and he's the team's best playmaker. The Cavs are also sloppy with the ball, ranking among the bottom-seven in turnovers per game, so the energetic Magic bunch should have plenty of fast break opportunities.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland is the best shooting team in the NBA so far in this young season as it leads the league in both 3P percentage and FT percentage. With the way the game has changed, those are the two primary options to generate points outside of layups and dunks, and the Cavs have a deep team even without Garland available.

Eight different players are averaging at least 8.3 points per game, led by Donovan Mitchell's 33.3 PPG. Though a small sample size, Mitchell is posting career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals, while also shooting a career-high from beyond the arc. After coming up one point short of covering in their opener, the Cavs have won ATS with ease over their last two games, winning each outright by double-digits.

