Magic vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash the between Magic and Suns. Here are the results:
The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 14-23 overall and 7-14 at home, while Orlando is 18-20 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Suns have lost two of three games so far on a five-game homestand. The Magic, meanwhile, enter Friday's contest having won four of their past five games. Phoenix is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Magic vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Suns vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Phoenix was not quite Sacramento's equal in the second half when the two teams met on Tuesday. The Suns took a hard 114-103 fall against Sacramento. Devin Booker had 34 points and seven assists. He has now scored 30 or more points in seven consecutive games, a franchise record. Deandre Ayton had a season-high 21 points, and fell short of his fourth consecutive double-double by just one rebound.
Meanwhile, Orlando really took it to Washington, racking up a 123-89 victory. That 34-point margin was the highest margin of victory for the Magic this season. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 29 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Gordon, who played his college ball at the University of Arizona, has scored 22, 18 and 17 points in his last three games in Phoenix, as Orlando won each of those matchups. He had 32 points in the December meeting in Orlando.
So who wins Magic vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Suns vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
