Magic vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 14-23 overall and 7-14 at home, while Orlando is 18-20 overall and 5-12 on the road. The Suns have lost two of three games so far on a five-game homestand. The Magic, meanwhile, enter Friday's contest having won four of their past five games. Phoenix is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Suns vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5.

It was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Phoenix was not quite Sacramento's equal in the second half when the two teams met on Tuesday. The Suns took a hard 114-103 fall against Sacramento. Devin Booker had 34 points and seven assists. He has now scored 30 or more points in seven consecutive games, a franchise record. Deandre Ayton had a season-high 21 points, and fell short of his fourth consecutive double-double by just one rebound.

Meanwhile, Orlando really took it to Washington, racking up a 123-89 victory. That 34-point margin was the highest margin of victory for the Magic this season. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 29 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Gordon, who played his college ball at the University of Arizona, has scored 22, 18 and 17 points in his last three games in Phoenix, as Orlando won each of those matchups. He had 32 points in the December meeting in Orlando.

