After all 30 NBA teams played on Monday and had off for Tuesday's Election Day, there is a 12-game slate on Wednesday's NBA schedule for daily Fantasy basketball players to create an NBA DFS strategy from. With no teams playing the second half of a back-to-back, this could be a good chance to use veteran stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden or Nikola Jokic in NBA DFS lineups. But to do so, you'll also need to find the values in the NBA DFS player pool, so who are some early-season candidates to deliver a strong return on investment?

Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists on Monday after scoring 22 points the game before as the third-year role player has more than 30 minutes in each of his last three games. With Scottie Barnes (eye) out and Immanuel Quickley (hip) doubtful, will Agbaji continue to return value on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before making any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Cunningham had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, returning 50.8 points on DraftKings and 43.7 points on FanDuel for NBA DFS lineups. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks Wednesday, November 6

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Lakers forward LeBron James, who is listed at $9,000 on DraftKings and $9,400 on FanDuel. The NBA's all-time leading scorer continues to amaze even in his 22nd NBA season. The 39-year-old has scored at least 20 points in five of seven games this season as he's averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He's averaged at least 25 ppg in each season following his rookie year and is coming off averaging 8.3 assists last year, tied for his second-most over his six seasons in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have an extensive injury report for Wednesday, which could put even more responsibility on James. Anthony Davis (heel) is questionable, and if he can't play or is limited, James will need to play more aggressively. The Lakers play the Grizzlies, who are 2-3 over their last five games, and James averaged 30.7 points over his final three games against Memphis last year.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook ($5,000 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). Westbrook had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists over 34 minutes against the Raptors on Monday. It was his season-high in minutes and his second straight 30-minute game as Denver will need to ask more of the 35-year-old during this current stretch.

The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray (concussion) and Aaron Gordon (calf) on Wednesday. Murray didn't play against Toronto, and Gordon left after just four minutes, so although Westbrook expected more playing time before the Raptors' contest, the addition of Gordon's injury put significantly more responsibility on Westbrook to produce. The nine-time All-Star has been an impactful palyer for daily Fantasy basketball players throughout his career with the ability to score, rebound and assist. With an expanded role on Wednesday, McClure expects that to be showcased again. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 6

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.