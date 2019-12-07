Pacers vs. Knicks odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 4-18 overall and 3-9 at home, while Indiana is 14-8 overall and 5-6 on the road. It's the first game for the Knicks since firing head coach David Fizdale earlier in the week. The Knicks are currently mired in an eight-game losing streak. The Pacers are 11-9-2 against the spread this season while the Knicks are 10-12 against the number. Meanwhile, the Pacers have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meeting but the Knicks hold a 5-4-1 edge against the spread. Indiana is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 207.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun have a 129-92 setback, which was the final score in New York's tilt against Denver on Thursday. Small forward Marcus Morris struggled with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

However, the Knicks will be hoping to see a philosophical boost from new interim head coach Mike Miller, a long-time NCAA head coach who spent the past four years coaching the Knicks' G-League affiliate in Westchester and winning 2018 NBA G-League Coach of the Year. The Knicks actually rank second in the NBA this season in offensive rebounding percentage (25.1), so look for Miller to direct his players to hit the boards hard to take advantage with second-chance points.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Indiana had to settle for a 108-101 loss against Detroit on Friday. The loss dropped them to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and Detroit's dominance on the boards was a big reason why the Pacers struggled. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner will have to do a better job corralling misses for Indiana to cover on the road on Saturday night.

