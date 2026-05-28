Thunder vs. Spurs odds, prediction: Game 6 pick as OKC looks to advance to NBA Finals vs. Knicks

Five games down, one or two left to go. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to secure a 3-2 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. They are now one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the second straight season despite gutting through this series with their second- and third-best shot creators, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, injured.

The Spurs aren't healthy either. De'Aaron Fox missed the first two games of the series, and Dylan Harper has been hobbled since Game 2 as well. Oklahoma City has shown incredible resilience in reaching this point while compromised. Now, the Spurs will have to do the same. Fortunately, they are back on their home court, where they stomped the Thunder 103-82 in Game 4.

Victor Wembanyama laid an egg in the biggest game of his life, and now the Spurs are on the ropes Brad Botkin

For the first time in his career, Victor Wembanyama will play an elimination game. Will the Spurs bounce back and force a Game 7? Or will the defending champion Thunder advance to face the New York Knicks?

Here's everything you need to know to tune into Thursday's action.

Thunder vs. Spurs: Game 6 info

Time : 8:30 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, May 28

: 8:30 p.m. ET | : Thursday, May 28 Location : Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV channel : NBC | Live stream : Peacock

: NBC | : Peacock Odds (via FanDuel): Spurs -3.5 | O/U: 219.5

Game 6 prediction

Williams got hurt in Game 2. Mitchell got hurt in Game 3. Since then, Oklahoma City's offense has been pretty reliant on outlier 3-point shooting. Its bench shot 14-of-29 from 3 in Game 3 and 8-of-15 in Game 5. The Spurs, in total, hovered around 30% from deep in those games, both on the road. Historically, role players shoot better at home than on the road in the playoffs. Well, the Spurs are at home in this game.

In Game 4, the Spurs won comfortably while the Thunder shot 18% from deep. With Mitchell and Williams still hobbled, I expect Oklahoma City to struggle to generate offense on the road. Alex Caruso is having one of the greatest shooting series in NBA history. Maybe that sustains. I'm inclined to believe he can't keep shooting 58% on 3s forever. The Pick: Spurs -3.5