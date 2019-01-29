Thunder vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 run

The surging Oklahoma City Thunder will try to stay hot when they visit the upstart Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from the Amway Center. The Thunder have won five straight and are coming off one of their best performances of the season in a 118-112 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Magic remain in the Eastern Conference playoff picture and could use an upset victory to help offset a stretch in which they lost six of seven. They battled the Rockets to the wire in a 103-98 loss on Sunday. Oklahoma City is a five-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 221.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Magic odds. Before you lock in your Thunder vs. Magic picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 16 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 187-136 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them.

Now, it has zeroed in on Thunder vs. Magic.

The model knows the Thunder are 1.5 games behind the Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the NBA playoff picture and four games back of the Warriors for the top spot. Paul George and Russell Westbrook continue to emerge as one of the NBA's most dynamic duos, and both came up big Sunday against the Bucks. George scored 36 points and added 13 rebounds. He also punctuated the night with a highlight-reel dunk over Antetokounmpo. Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as he continues to average a triple-double for the season (21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 10. 7 assists).

The Thunder are on a 4-1 run against the spread, but there's no guarantee they will cover on Tuesday against a Magic club that has played well at home and competes particularly well against top-tier opposition.

Although Orlando has fallen four games out of the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, it has been on the short end of several close games. Five of its last six defeats have come by five or fewer points. The latest setback came Sunday against Houston in which the Magic squandered a 16-point lead and watched as James Harden broke open a tied game in the final minute with two key baskets. The Magic won the rebounding battle 66-47 and had 23 assists on 39 field goals. Aaron Gordon led five players in double-figures with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando has covered in five straight games against opponents with winning records and has a 6-1 mark against the spread in its past seven meetings with Oklahoma City.

