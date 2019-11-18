Timberwolves vs. Jazz odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from advanced computer

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 8-4 overall and 6-0 at home, while Minnesota is 7-6 overall and 4-2 on the road. Minnesota has lost its last two games, The Jazz have won four of their last five. Utah is favored by 10 points in the latest Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It's off to a profitable start on all-top rated picks again this season, and enters Week 5 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 9-4 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Jazz vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Utah needed just one more bucket to secure the win last week, but couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 107-106 to Memphis. The Jazz got a solid performance out of Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds along with five blocks; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. The Jazz had a four-game winning streak halted with the defeat.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points and nine rebounds. He leads the team in scoring with 25.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's and Houston's contest on Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Minnesota was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Timberwolves took the 125-105 defeat to Houston. One thing holding the Timberwolves back was the mediocre play of Treveon Graham; he played for 27 minutes but picked up just nine points on 3 for 10 shooting.

Andrew Wiggins will miss his third consecutive game. He will be out with an illness after missing the last two games because of personal reasons. The Wolves have lost their last two games by 21 and 20 points without Wiggins. He is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Jazz rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.8 on average. The Timberwolves are completely their equal in that department: they also come into the game with 23.8 fouls drawn per game.

So who wins Jazz vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Jazz vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.