Warriors star Stephen Curry learning how to type while quarantined during coronavirus outbreak
The two-time NBA MVP hopes his hand-eye coordination translates from the basketball court to the keyboard
The NBA suspended its season March 11 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaving players with free time to add hobbies and learn new things. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is using that time to match the technological literacy of his seven-year-old daughter, Riley.
Stephen's wife Ayesha posted an Instagram Live story of her husband, who "never really learned how to type," trying his hand at a laptop keyboard. It didn't look as smooth as the long-range jump shots he's known for.
"I'm hollering," Ayesha Curry wrote in the story.
Curry's done much more than typing since the outbreak hit the United States. Last month, the three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP hosted an Instagram Live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci to educate his followers about the virus. Curry and his wife also announced they were partnering with Alameda Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District to help provide meals to students who are out of school amid the pandemic.
The NBA's suspension came at an inopportune time for Curry. He broke his hand four games into the 2019-20 campaign, returning March 5 – less than a week before play stopped. If the season concluded today, Curry would've played only five games. The Warriors suffered in his absence, owning a league-worst 15-50 record.
While this season hasn't been one to remember in the Bay area, better times are ahead. The Warriors will soon have a healthy Curry and Klay Thompson, who's recovering from a torn ACL, along with a top 2020 draft pick.
