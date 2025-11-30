The Golden State Warriors are expected to sign Seth Curry to a one-year deal for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. Curry rejoins older brother Stephen Curry and the Warriors after suiting up with the team during training camp before being waived prior to the start of the season.

Golden State waived Curry due to financial restraints, but had always intended on re-signing him early in the season. Now that's been made possible, reuniting the Curry brothers once again.

Seth joins the Warriors after spending the last two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets where he shot 43.8% from 3-point range. Prior to that, he's hopped around to several different teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. He went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft, but has maintained a long career because of his sharpshooting skills. He led the league in 3-point shooting last season, and is a career 43.3% marksman from deep.

We'll see how much playing time the younger Curry brother actually gets on a Warriors team that has started the season 11-10. Golden State could certainly use his 3-point efficiency this season given that the Warriors are a middling 3-point shooting squad, despite having several quality shooters on the roster. It could be attributed to poor shooting stretches, especially from Buddy Hield who is only knocking down 30.8% from deep. Curry could elevate Golden State's shooting profile, but only if he manages to crack Steve Kerr's rotation.

The Curry brothers join an ever-growing list of NBA siblings to have played on the same team together over the years. It includes Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Brook and Robin Lopez (Bucks), Evan and Isaiah Mobley (Cavaliers), Franz and Moritz Wagner (Magic) and Marcus and Markieff Morris (Suns) just to name a few.

We'll see how successful the Curry brothers can be together, because we already know the legendary career 37-year-old Stephen has pieced together. But if Seth, 35, becomes an element that somehow lifts Golden State to win a championship this season, they'd be part of an even smaller list of brothers who have won a championship together. So far, that list only has one duo: the Antetokounmpo brothers.