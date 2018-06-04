Warriors' Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with nine 3-pointers in Game 2 vs. Cavaliers
Curry put on a shooting display in Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. Nobody can bend a defense the second they cross halfcourt like he does. In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he showed everybody why his jumper is so feared by opposing defenses. He buried Cleveland in a fourth-quarter shooting display that not only saw him hit a couple of ridiculous shots but set an NBA Finals record.
Curry knocked down nine 3-pointers in Game 2, but none of them were quite like this one you'll see below. With the shot clock winding down, and the Warriors just trying to get a shot up, Curry threw up a prayer. For anybody else, this is just an attempt to get the ball near the rim. For Curry, it's a legitimate shot attempt, because he can hit shots like this so easily.
Later on in the fourth, Curry hit another 3-pointer to set the NBA Finals record and complete the burying of the Cavs.
Curry finished the game with 33 points on 11 of 26 shooting, including 9 of 17 from downtown. He dished out eight assists and grabbed seven board.
Thanks to his efforts, the Warriors now lead 2-0 in the series with both wins coming at home. If Curry keeps shooting like this, and Golden State goes on to win the championship, then there's going to be a very strong case for him to win Finals MVP.
