Last Game
- Crypto.com Arena
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1:16
Clippers Sign Rui Hachimura to 2-Year, $28M Deal
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0:56
NBA Draft Grades: Lakers Select Cameron Carr No. 24 Overall
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1:01
Tom Brady's Pitch to Bring LeBron to the Celtics
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0:53
Anthony Edwards' Pitch to LeBron James
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0:49
Peyton Manning's Pitch to LeBron James for the Nuggets
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0:45
Making the Pitch to LeBron James: Knicks
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1:19
Pitching LeBron James to the 76ers
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0:46
LeBron James' 'The Decision' 16 Years Later
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12:12
Where Will LeBron James' Final Destination Be?
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1:45
Does LeBron Make Cavs or Warriors Contenders?
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1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
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1:15
Where Do the Lakers Stack Up in the West
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1:26
How the Jaylen Brown Trade Compares To Others In Years Past
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0:56
Lakers Build Incomplete Team, Risk Losing Luka Doncic
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1:57
LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr
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1:51
Is Austin Reaves a Good Enough No. 2 for Luka Doncic?
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1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
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11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
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15:56
Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James
Top Cameron Carr News
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Ruled out Saturday
Carr won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against Dallas due to a right thumb contusion, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.
Carr will be held out of Saturday's contest after scoring 18 points across 29 minutes in the front end of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Scores 18 points in SL victory
Carr finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Thunder.
After scoring just five points in Monday's 88-84 California Classic Summer League win over San Antonio, Carr turned it around Friday, finishing only two points behind Adou Thiero, who scored a game-high 20. The 21-year-old may not play in every game for the Lakers throughout the remainder of the team's time in Las Vegas. However, even if Carr suits up only a few more times, he is already in line for an expanded role heading into the 2026-27 campaign.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Posts dud Monday
Carr produced five points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 13 minutes of Monday's 88-84 Summer League win over the Spurs.
The Lakers relied heavily on their second unit in this contest, and Carr wasn't able to make much of an impact. He's been solid through three exhibitions, however, posting averages of 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Impresses again at SL
Carr logged 26 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime win over the Heat at the California Classic Summer League.
Carr did much of his work from beyond the arc again Sunday, knocking down a game-high four three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points. The 24th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has averaged 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per contest through two Summer League appearances. He figures to remain the Lakers' top option at Summer League for as long as he suits up.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Leads SL Lakers in scoring Friday
Carr finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 104-72 California Classic Summer League loss to Golden State.
Carr led the Lakers in scoring while tying Yaxel Lendeborg for a game-high 19 points. He also made five three-point shots, three more than the rest of the team combined. The 2026 No. 24 overall pick is coming off a sound 2025-26 campaign at Baylor, where he averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent shooting from deep across 33.7 minutes in 34 regular-season and postseason games. While Carr displayed flashes of promise in his Summer League debut, he faces an uphill battle for consistent playing time with the Lakers in 2026-27.... See More ... See Less
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Lakers' Cameron Carr: Knicks trade rights to Lakers
The Knicks selected Carr with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After playing sparingly across two seasons with Tennessee, Carr broke out in his lone season at Baylor in 2025-26, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and 37.4 percent from deep in 33.7 minutes over 34 games, culminating in All-Big 12 Third Team honors. The Lakers' roster is far from set heading into the 2026-27 campaign, though LeBron James and Austin Reaves are expected to return, leaving Carr's path to consistent usage blocked.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-5, 184 lbs
|Birthplace: Eden Prairie, MN
|Age: 21
|School: Baylor
|Experience: R