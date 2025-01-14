The NFL wild-card round has drawn to a close, which means that fans are a week closer to learning the full 2025 NFL Draft order. Having already explored the ideal draft fit for each non-playoff team, it was only fair to now project the teams that lost this weekend as well.

Below we look at the teams that lost in the wild-card round and predict which prospects they take at their draft positions.

19. Denver Broncos: S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Denver threw gasoline on the offensive fire this season and exploded. In an ideal world, the Broncos would be able to add one of the top tight ends, Penn State's Tyler Warren or Michigan's Colston Loveland, but those players are off the board in this thought exercise.

Productive interior defender D.J. Jones is a pending free agent and one would imagine that the team will work tirelessly to re-sign him. Reflecting upon Sean Payton's time in New Orleans and how that team was constructed, he had a versatile safety in Chauncey Gardner-Johnson before they reached a point that the team had to re-sign him under the franchise's cap constraints. Emmanwori has great size to play down in the box, but also the coverage skills to bring accountability on the back end.

Running back is another area that will be addressed at some point, but Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is already off the board. Fortunately, it is a very deep running back class.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Walker is a pass rush specialist, which is a trait that Tampa Bay needs, that fulfills the off-ball linebacker role, as the team is slated to see Lavonte David and K.J. Britt test free agency in the coming months. Georgia was willing to push multi-year starter Jamon Dumas-Johnson out the door to create a bigger role for Walker.

The Buccaneers will be able to cobble something together at wide receiver given Jalen McMillan's development and the leverage that the franchise likely holds in Chris Godwin's free agency.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason will be what Pittsburgh does with Russell Wilson and, more broadly, the quarterback position. However, the solution likely does not await them in the first round. Instead, they add a complementary offensive piece to George Pickens, who has shown his propensity for downfield targets. Egbuka is a smooth, consistent operator who gives the Steelers another underneath outlet to go along with tight end Pat Freiermuth.

There has been a long list of wide receiver contributors in Columbus during Egbuka's time there: Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, etc... Yet, Egbuka has consistently produced. For the second time in his collegiate career, he has cleared 70 receptions and 10 touchdowns in a single-season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton is the only prospect to appear in this exercise for a second time. Having watched more of his final season with the Aggies, this range is probably more realistic to where he might hear his name called on draft weekend. The Purdue transfer saw his pass rush production wane this season, but powerful pass rushers are en vogue right now and Scourton would be a good replacement in the event that the franchise loses/moves on from Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree this offseason.

23. Green Bay Packers: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Eric Stokes is slated to hit free agency this offseason and Jaire Alexander has played seven games or fewer in three of the past four seasons. Young cornerback Carrington Valentine has had some good moments in his time with the Packers, but even in the event that the coaching staff feels comfortable with him as a starter, they need more out of the position.

Morrison being available at this stage of the first round may feel like a pipedream, but, with the exception of one, no prospect has been mentioned for more than one team. Morrison would be taken much sooner had it not been for his injury.

24. Minnesota Vikings: OG Tyler Booker, Alabama

The decision boiled down to addressing the defense for a more sustainable style of play moving forward, or the offensive line. Having watched how the wild-card round played out against the Vikings, the choice is clear. Sam Darnold was sacked nine times for 82 yards lost Monday night. Eight different players got involved and most of the chaos was a result of interior pressure. Booker steps into one of the starting guard spots.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.