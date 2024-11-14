The quarterback carousel could be more interesting than fans expect this offseason. There are the clear and obvious franchises in need of an upgrade like the Browns, Giants and Raiders, but there are several others that should at least be considered.
Indianapolis has benched Anthony Richardson once, but now he is being reinstalled as the team's starter. What if that situation does not play out in the way that the Colts hope? Do they consider moving on from Richardson after two seasons? Similar situations are taking place in Carolina and Tennessee with Bryce Young and Will Levis, respectively. Teams throughout the NFL have made it clear that they are not interested in long-term development.
Then, there are situations regarding age. With all that has transpired in the Big Apple this season, would Aaron Rodgers consider walking away from the game, leaving the Jets in need of a quarterback yet again? Geno Smith is 34 years old and Matthew Stafford turns 37 in a matter of months. No one is expecting those spots to become vacancies, but that is what makes the league so entertaining and successful. Andrew Luck's retirement blindsided everyone. Situations that seem so obvious are often clear as mud.
In today's thought exercise, I have littered "what-ifs" just to acknowledge the other side of the coin.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
In an ideal world, the Jaguars would be able to ransom this selection and sell it to the highest bidder, so they can accumulate additional draft resources. As it stands, they stay put and take arguably the best prospect in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Daniel Jones' tenure in New York has likely come to an end. The Giants can not afford to continue playing him and risk the possibility of him getting hurt, which would trigger future guarantees. Cam Ward is not an unblemished prospect, but he has willed the Hurricanes to multiple wins this season and the organization is prepared to make a fresh start.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Tennessee's pass rush is not a high-ceiling operation. Mykel Williams is relatively young, but has all of the tools to be a difference-maker. The Titans empower him as the future of the pass rush in Nashville with the No. 3 overall selection.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Similar to New York, I do not believe anyone is interested in watching another season of Deshaun Watson playing quarterback. The escape route is not as palatable for Cleveland as it is for the Giants, but it is a necessary solution. The Browns lose all benefits of building a roster around a rookie quarterback's contract, but Shedeur Sanders at least gives them hope for that future.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
In all likelihood, Las Vegas will explore trading up for a quarterback this year. The Raiders have been stuck in purgatory at the position the last few years with players like Jimmy Garoppolo and Gardner Minshew, but if they are unable to find a trade partner and the perceived top options are off the board, then it would be wise not to reach for the next best option. Will Johnson is potential No. 1 overall pick material when healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Drake Maye has shown flashes of brilliance in a short time as the quarterback of the Patriots, but the situation around him must improve. The franchise needs to upgrade its collection of pass catchers as well as Maye's protection. Will Campbell is not a bona fide All-Pro left tackle, but he does represent New England's best opportunity to upgrade the position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
New Orleans will have a quarterback conundrum of its own this offseason as Derek Carr has been the subject of some internal, and external, outrage. Rashid Shaheed will be returning off injury and Chris Olave is one of those disgruntled players. Tetairoa McMillan fills out the room in the best case, but provides insurance in the worst case.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Fully aware that I sound like a broken record at this point, but the Jets may have their own quarterback question to answer this offseason. The franchise has already fired coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers is leading an offense struggling to find its way. The 2024 season may be the last of his career and there is not an obvious replacement, but if there is not a worthy quarterback available, then they must go down another path, which is pairing Quinnen Williams with Mason Graham in this instance.
Round 1 - Pick 9
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Carolina has managed to win two consecutive games and Bryce Young has shown improvement, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired. Jadeveon Clowney continues to play well, but there is not a long-term vision for the pass rush currently on the roster. James Pearce Jr. can be that player for the Panthers.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Christian Wilkins is gone from last year's roster and Calais Campbell is not going to play forever. Kenneth Grant gives them more run-stuffing ability and a space eater to free up all of those pass rushers who they have invested in over the past two years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There is little imagination involved in matching the Cowboys with Ashton Jeanty. Tony Pollard is gone and the franchise has not had success finding his replacement. Jeanty is a more efficient runner and a valuable contributor in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
If Anthony Richardson does not make strides during the second half of the season, there is going to be a really interesting conversation in Indianapolis this offseason. In this scenario, the Colts address another weakness on the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
Trey Hendrickson has an outstanding trade request. With his future unknown, Cincinnati may be inclined to explore alternatives. Nic Scourton is a powerful rusher and those are the players who have early success in the NFL. Jared Verse has been the perfect example of that working theory.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending injury and is also entering free agency this offseason. Jalen McMillan may prove to be a valuable contributor for the Buccaneers, but the team may still pursue a player like Luther Burden III to fill out the receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Seattle would probably not go down this path again considering it has used reasonably high selections on guards in two consecutive years, but that remains a position of weakness. The Seahawks are an interesting team because Geno Smith just turned 34.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are slated to hit free agency at the end of the season. The franchise invested heavily in the offensive line last year and that could continue as a position of need. I do not believe Matthew Stafford will retire after this season, but he does turn 37 in February.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Chicago would ideally take an offensive guard here, but it is difficult to plan out what that franchise is going to do this offseason once it parts ways with the coaching staff. Abdul Carter gives the Bears more depth among their pass rushers but I really like how rookie Austin Booker is coming along too.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
San Francisco found a starter on Day 2 when it drafted Dominick Puni, but the 2025 season is Colton McKivitz's last under contract and the 49ers could draft his replacement a year early.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Broncos have dealt with injuries among their linebackers this season. Jalon Walker is a more accomplished pass rusher at the present time, but his future is likely as an off-ball linebacker. Denver will be able to apply pressure from anywhere with Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss, Nik Bonitto and Walker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Tent pole prospects are littered across the defense with edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Calen Bullock and now Nolen. The future is bright in Houston if it can steady the offensive ship.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
LT Overton grew up just outside of Atlanta and now has the chance to return. Overton is still a bit raw, but there may not be an edge rusher prospect with more potential. The Matt Judon acquisition has not had the singular impact on the pass rush the Falcons had hoped.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Coach Jonathan Gannon continues leaving his handprint on the roster by slotting the uniquely built Deone Walker on the defensive line next to Darius Robinson. Contention did not happen overnight, but upward momentum has been created.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
I doubt Jim Harbaugh is concerned with not having the high-caliber receiver talent necessary to consistently run 3-wide sets. There are other ways to address the pass game while also contributing to the run game. Colston Loveland has an intimate knowledge of the offense and what Harbaugh expects from his players.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Green Bay invests in the depth of its defensive line with the selection of Tyleik Williams. The organization's philosophy is rooted in securing the lines of scrimmage on each side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 25
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Coach Dan Quinn has worked wonders with aging defensive assets like Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr., but the Commanders have already embraced the future on offense and now need to do the same on defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Baltimore has always gotten the most out of the talent on its roster. Right guard may need to be upgraded dependent upon who is speaking, but Tyler Booker would give the Ravens more long-term stability.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Mike Williams has already made an impact on Pittsburgh's roster, but he is also a free agent at season's end. Even if he returns, the Steelers could entertain a more reliable third outlet.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Minnesota can not count upon defensive coordinator Brian Flores returning year in and year out to work miracles on defense. At some point, he is going to be given another chance to be a head coach. Production has exceeded the talent level, but that is not an excuse to ignore it further.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Donovan Jackson has played left guard, but he slid over to left tackle when injuries necessitated. The Eagles value versatility that allows them to reshuffle the deck if they are presented with their own injuries.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Bills are an impressive, consistent organization, but they have been unable to get over the hump. They need to add a few difference-makers who can turn over the opponent and give Josh Allen more opportunities to put points on the board. Benjamin Morrison would have been taken earlier if he were not coming off an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
The acquisition of Za'Darius Smith probably eliminates pass rush as a need for the Lions this off-season, but there is a scenario in which they overinvest because of the predicament they have found themselves in the past few years.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
Kansas City upgraded its receiver room and pass rush ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but there is a need to continue adding to the cornerback room. Also, do not expect to see the Chiefs out of this spot for awhile, because they remain undefeated and the Lions are the only other team with fewer than two wins.