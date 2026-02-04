The average career span of an NFL head coach is rather short. Each has a finite amount of first-round picks so, for each of the league's 10 new coaches, this one has to count. All but one of those new head coaches are currently slated to make a pick Thursday night in April. Those players will go a long way in determining success or failure.

NFL free agency and trades will go a long way in determining team needs between now and draft night, but there are high stakes for teams picking within the top 10 overall, which applies to half of the new head coaches. Here is one prospect each new head coach should target with their first draft selection.

Arizona Cardinals: OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Arizona has now tabbed Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as its head coach. There is reason to believe the Cardinals may be leaning toward drafting an offensive player with that first pick given the defensive investment over the past few years. The offensive line in the desert has been in need of a facelift. With right tackle Jonah Williams scheduled to hit free agency, Fano could step into that void or, potentially, transition to guard, which is also a future that many have projected for him.

Offensive line is the odds-on favorite to be the team's selection given the lack of quarterback options. Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is another often mentioned in that range.

Atlanta Falcons: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Unlike these other teams, Kevin Stefanski's first pick as head coach of the Falcons is not until No. 48 overall, which is ironic because his former team picked in the first round just three times in his six years of employment.

Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London are going to be tent poles of that Atlanta offense. Stefanski will want a reliable pass catcher who will do the dirty work and dig out blockers on the edge. Bernard fits the profile. The Alabama product caught 64 passes for 862 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.

Baltimore Ravens: OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

Baltimore's offensive line had regressed in 2025. Two of those starters, Daniel Faalele and Tyler Linderbaum, are scheduled to hit free agency. The starting left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, turns 32 years old in March. The Ravens need to reinvest in the offensive line before it all falls apart at once. Where better to start than Ioane, who is a big, powerful interior player in the image of what Jim Harbaugh had worked to construct with Jesse Minter's former employer. It would make sense for Minter to create a hard-nosed, lunch pail culture that has been recreated by other Harbaugh disciples.

Buffalo Bills: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Buffalo has been rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic since parting with Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. A first-round pick was used on Keon Coleman and that decision has been a hot button topic at Orchard Park since Sean McDermott was fired. Josh Allen is a super human who is capable of putting the team on his back, but that should be in an emergency and not every day life.

Concepcion is electric with the ball in his hands. He has 185 receptions and 70 carries over the past three years, in addition to 28 total touchdowns. If the hire of Joe Brady is the best thing to happen to Coleman, then he may be pigeon-holed into a boundary role with Concepcion presumably moving around to create mismatches.

Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Cleveland was almost certainly going to draft offensive line or wide receiver regardless of who was hired as the next head coach. Given Todd Monken's offensive background, fans can chisel that into stone. There are obstacles to acquiring each position at No. 6 overall. The Giants and Titans could draft wide receivers. The Cardinals could take an offensive lineman. Realistically, the team should still be able to get a quality player at one of those two positions or trade back and open up a new pool of candidates.

Right tackle Jack Conklin has struggled to stay healthy. Despite having two more seasons left on his current contract, the Browns could move on from him or retain him at a reasonable expense. In theory, Mauigoa could play guard short term and kick back out to tackle once Conklin moves on if Monken feels as though that is the way to get the five best linemen on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

There is one quarterback prospect worthy of top 10 overall consideration for the second consecutive year. A team would need to possess rights to the No. 1 overall selection for an opportunity to select that player. Las Vegas is currently in that position. Short of recognizing the widespread shortcomings of the roster and trading back to acquire additional resources, it would be a surprise if Mendoza were not a Raider by May.

Mendoza succeeded at a historically difficult place to win, California, then thrived at Indiana; leading the Hoosiers to a National title. The Miami native has a traditional build and partial owner Tom Brady may recognize shades of his own approach to film study.

Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Cornerback should be on the short list of needs at No. 11 overall. Rasul Douglas is neither young nor under contract next season. Kader Kohou had been a quality player for them early in his career, but missed this season due to injury and is now slated to become a free agent. Jack Jones is also an unrestricted free agent.

McCoy looked like a blue-chip player in 2024, but missed all of 2025 due to injury. He has the length, ball production and success playing both zone and man coverages that warrants early consideration. Miami hired Jeff Hafley who has cut his teeth coaching defensive backs throughout his career.

New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

With Wan'Dale Robinson slated to hit free agency, finding a running mate for Malik Nabers, who is returning from a serious injury, should be a priority for New York this offseason. Nabers has spent 23.8% of his snaps in the slot, according to TruMedia. Who is the best receiver to complement his skill set?

Tate is a bigger body who played 10.2% of his snaps out of the slot in 2025, per TruMedia. He has a skill set that suggests he could play a higher volume in the slot if asked. The presence of those two should allow Jaxson Dart to stave off regression in Year 2.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The easy association would be Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Even if Aaron Rodgers were to return, Simpson conceivably offers them a path to a long-term solution at the game's most important position. There is precedent for the franchise to go down this path after drafting Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, a scar from that decision and more recent information showing that they bypassed on a similar option, Dart, last year suggests they may be opposed to that model. If Rodgers does not return, then they could have little choice in the matter.

As it stands, Tyson would be a great complement to DK Metcalf. As Metcalf stretches the field vertically, Tyson has a more well-rounded skill set to create yards after the catch while also possessing the field to attack vertically. Tyson has some soft tissue injury concerns, but there is no questioning the talent.

Tennessee Titans: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Wide receiver should be top of mind for Tennessee, but the same is true of pass rusher. Robert Saleh may be more inclined to bolster his side of the ball even though his future may be more entwined with former No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward.

Reese may be listed as an off-ball linebacker, but his strength is rushing the passer and playing in space. He has a versatile skill set with which Saleh should be able to strategically deploy.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.