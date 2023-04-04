Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon did not even start playing football until his junior year at Pine Forest High School in Florida, so by the time he was set to graduate, he was a 0-star recruit without much college interest. However, Illinois took a chance on Witherspoon, and he rewarded them by becoming the first defensive back in school history to earn consensus All-American honors. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in instincts, physicality, and ball skills (17 passes defensed in 2022)

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Witherspoon, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 22

22 Hometown : Pensacola, Florida

: Pensacola, Florida Interesting fact: Didn't start playing football until his junior year in high school



Position: No. 2 CB | Overall: No. 8 | Rating: 91.77 (All-Pro)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 13.2 (CB2)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 5-11 1/2" | Weight: 181 lbs | Arms: 31 1/4" | Hands: 8 7/8"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: N/A

N/A Vertical jump: N/A

*Witherspoon did not test at the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury. He'll conduct a private workout for NFL teams on April 6.

NFL comparison

Scouting report

Devon Witherspoon is neither the biggest nor the twitchiest prospect at his position. However, he makes up for it with his preparation and anticipation. Witherspoon is a great leader and a fiery competitor who is willing to play downhill and tackle in the flat.

Strengths

Elite competitor, fiery personality

Will play downhill and attack the flat

Competitve at the catch point

High football IQ

Will jam and stab to re-route wide receivers

Weaknesses

Needs to pack more weight on his 6-foot frame

Average top-end and recovery speed

Plays through the wide receiver's back too often

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT 2022 12 41 2.5 17 3 2021 10 52 8.0 9 0 2020 7 33 1.0 2 2 2019 13 33 0.0 2 0

College Accolades

Honors

2022: Consensus All-American (School's first-ever DB to do so)

2022: Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year

2022: Jim Thorpe Award finalist (best DB in FBS)

2022: First-team All-Big Ten

2022: Illinois Dick Butkus Defensive MVP

Notable statistics

2022: No. 1 coverage grade in the nation (92.5), per PFF

2022: Fewest yards/attempts allowed (3.0) in FBS (minimum 50 attempts)



2022: Third-lowest reception percentage in the nation (34.9), per PFF

2022: Second in Big Ten and eighth in nation in passes defended (17)



2022: Did not allow a touchdown all season

High school: Pine Forest (Pensacola, Florida)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: 0 stars

National: N/A | CB: N/A | South Carolina: N/A

High school accolades: 2018 Male Athlete of the Year (Pensacola News Journal), 2018 Defensive Player of the Year (Pensacola News Journal)

Check out Devon Witherspoon full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.