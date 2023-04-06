Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72.40 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Rex Burkhead

Summary:

Evan Hull is a bouncy, do-everything RB who was the run-pass game focal point of his offense in college. He catches it so naturally: arms-extended, taking contact, down the field, doesn't matter. He has multiple-cut ability and plus vision, between the tackles or on the perimeter. He has decent juice and tested like a high-caliber athlete at a solid size. He's not overly elusive with premier contact balance and doesn't play with the long speed he showcased at the combine. His resume as a high-volume receiver is fascinating. He's a complete RB with good and at times great but not elite on-field traits.

Strengths:

Was an offensive focal point in college

Very sure hands, can run routes as receiver

Plus contact balance

Great vision

Slippery

Weaknesses: