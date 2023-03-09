Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Antonio Callaway

Summary:

Jacob Copeland is a well-built wide receiver with good top-end speed. He shows quick footwork off the line to create leverage and an understanding of sinking his hips for cleaner breaks. Copeland can improve his ability to track the ball downfield but had just a 5.0% drop rate in 2022. He has not shown an ability to sustain blocks in space, and his humble production is a bit worrisome considering his athletic traits.

Strengths:

Good size and great top-end speed

Quick footwork to create leverage off the line of scrimmage

Strong hands and just a 5.0% drop rate in 2022

Sinks his hips into his breaks but needs to do so more consistently

Weaknesses: