Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 82.62 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Kyle Wilson
Summary:
A JUCO transfer, Jakorian Bennett made huge strides from 2020 compared to the last two seasons when he combined for five interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unranked coming out of Mobile, Alabama, Bennett played just one year of high school football, which means his best football is ahead of him.
Strengths:
- Little wasted movement at top of route on comebacks; doesn't allow separation
- In phase on shallows and crossers, right in WR's hip pocket
- Regularly in position for pass-breakup opportunities
- Moves well laterally and has make-up speed if he gets beat off line of scrimmage
- Shows situational awareness on the field; anticipates routes, looks to jump routes
- Stays in phase on vertical routes; flips hips smoothly in transition
- Even when playing off-man, comes downhill to limit YAC on comebacks
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't play a lot of press man and could be more aggressive at the snap
- Would like to see him improve in run support