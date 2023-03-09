Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Kyle Wilson

Summary:

A JUCO transfer, Jakorian Bennett made huge strides from 2020 compared to the last two seasons when he combined for five interceptions and 22 pass breakups. Unranked coming out of Mobile, Alabama, Bennett played just one year of high school football, which means his best football is ahead of him.

Strengths:

Little wasted movement at top of route on comebacks; doesn't allow separation

In phase on shallows and crossers, right in WR's hip pocket

Regularly in position for pass-breakup opportunities

Moves well laterally and has make-up speed if he gets beat off line of scrimmage

Shows situational awareness on the field; anticipates routes, looks to jump routes

Stays in phase on vertical routes; flips hips smoothly in transition

Even when playing off-man, comes downhill to limit YAC on comebacks

Weaknesses: