Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.79 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Riley Ridley

Strengths:

Fifth-year senior who had 25 receptions in nine games last seasons. Had career bests two seasons before -- Justin Herbert's senior campaign -- when he caught 57 passes for 837 yards (14.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns. Has NFL size at 6 feet, 197 pounds. Gets out of breaks quickly, shows quickness in small areas, and creates separation at the line of scrimmage. Flashes yards-after-catch potential in part because of his ability to run through arm tackles. Shows want-to as a blocker on the perimeter -- something that shows up consistently on tape.

Weaknesses:

Not going to win with speed on vertical routes -- he ran a 4.6 40 at the combine -- and not a home-run hitter. Role in an NFL offense will likely be as a possession receiver. And even though he played the majority of his snaps outside, his effectiveness might be best utilized from the slot.

