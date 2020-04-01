Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

NFL Draft analysis for Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Good awareness, loves to play the game
  • Tough player best suited to play downhill
  • Hard hitter

Weaknesses:

  • Limited lateral quickness
  • Not effective in coverage
  • Not the strongest getting off blocks
