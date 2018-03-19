Player Blurb: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Muscular, feature-back frame with serious lower-body strength. Elite balance and suddenness between the tackles that translate to scary power. Above-average long speed. Vision is special. Round 1 talent.

College Recap:

Derrius Guice left high school in 2015 as the No. 5 running back in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and he quickly lived up to the billing. The Baton Rouge native, who signed the year after Leonard Fournette inked with the Tigers, averaged 8.5 yards per carry as a true freshman. With Fournette banged up in 2016, Guice took the reigns and led the SEC in rushing (1,387 yards), and he led all SEC running backs in touchdowns (15). His biggest night came against Ole Miss, when Guice set the LSU single-game school rushing record with a 285-yard effort. In his final season, Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, once again flexing his muscles in a backfield that also featured senior Darrel Williams, who rushed for 820 yards on the year. Guice now owns three of the top four single-game rushing marks in program history. He’s also the only running back in SEC history to rush for 250-plus yards in a single game more than twice. - Shea Dixon, Geaux247