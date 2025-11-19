If you've watched Miami over the past few seasons, you probably noticed Rueben Bain Jr. before you ever learned his name.

He's the kind of defender who jumps off the screen -- not just because he's constantly in the backfield, but because he plays like every snap matters. Bain stepped into a starting role early in his career and quickly became one of the driving forces behind Miami's defense. He's thick, twitchy and downright disruptive, with 24.0 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks over the past two-plus seasons.

By 2025, his resume already included conference honors, team captaincy and consistent backfield production. He doesn't fit the classic height-and-length mold of an NFL edge rusher, but the explosiveness, leverage and finishing ability are what evaluators believe will translate at the next level. He's widely viewed as a potential top-five pick and and could even push to be the No. 1 overall selection.

Here's a full breakdown of his NFL Draft profile — including background, measurables, strengths, weaknesses and pro comparison:

Bain is a multi-year starter who has impressive production as a disruptive presence over the past three seasons. Bain is a twitchy prospect who is thick and dense and has the versatility to line up at multiple spots on the defensive line and the ability to wreck a game. He's a leader and an alpha who plays with a passion for the game.

CBS prospect ranking: No. 6 1 (No. 2 EDGE)

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 12 1 (No. 2 EDGE)

NFL comparison: Dwight Freeney (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

Freeney, like Bain, has elite get-off-the-ball ability, and both have great bend to turn the corner and get home. Both lack the "ideal height and length" but play with excellent technique and the ability to get home with speed and power. They also play with above-average leverage in the run game.

Rueben Bain Jr. scouting report

Career honors and highlights

2025: Team captain

2024: Honorable Mention All-ACC

2023: Freshman All-American (several outlets)

2023: ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year



2023: Third-team All-ACC

2023: Led all FBS DL nationally in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (7.5)

Strengths

Exceptional physical traits for an edge player with a nice mixture of twitch, power and a relentless motor

Leader and tonesetter for a program that develops in the trenches.

Plays with great football instincts in the run game and has heavy hands to shock and shed blockers, as well as knock-back power. Possesses excellent lateral quickness

Quick get-off and is a force with an impressive speed-to-power combination. Bends well at the top of his rushes and finishes at the quarterback.

Weaknesses

Occasionally undisciplined in maintaining primary gap and pass-rush integrity

Adequate length, but wingspan lacks "ideal" NFL measurements

Needs to develop counters at next level vs. uptick in competition

Rueben Bain Jr. college stats

Season G Solo Ast Comb TFL Sk Int PD FF 2025 10 15 16 31 6.0 3.0 1 1 1 2024 9 14 9 23 5.5 3.5 0 0 0 2023 13 23 21 44 12.5 7.5 0 1 3 Career 32 52 46 98 24.0 14.0 1 2 4

Rueben Bain Jr. 247Sports profile

High school: Miami Central (Miami)

Class: 2023

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (96)

National: 71 | EDGE: 10 | Florida: 15

High school honors and highlights: 2022 Nat Moore Trophy (South Florida's top high school player); 2021 MaxPreps Junior All-American; 2021 Miami Herald 5A-IND Co-Defensive Player of the Year; Under Armour All-America Game; four-time state champion; 77 career sacks (19.25 per season)

