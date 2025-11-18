Renner's 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: QB class shrinks, leaving desperate teams short on options
With just two QBs worthy of first-round buzz, clubs may turn to safer picks in a trenches-heavy class.
Between poor play and likely returns to college, the 2026 quarterback class has dwindled down to two. Unfortunately for NFL teams, there's far more than two in the market for upgrades at the quarterback position. That means we're likely to see some trades and jockeying at the top of the draft to secure the talents of those two, even if I didn't add trades to the mock just yet.
It will be interesting to see if we see more first-rounders traded going forward because the strengths of this upcoming class aren't where NFL teams would traditionally want them. It's a tremendous class of guards and linebackers -- two positions that rarely go Round 1. We could easily see teams opt for safer prospects at less valuable positions rather than wild cards who may not have first-round grades at more valuable positions.
Without further ado, let's predict the first 32 picks.
Note: This is the current NFL draft order after Sunday's Week 11 games. (via Tankathon).
Round 1 - Pick 1
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Realistically, the Titans will try their best to move out of the No. 1 spot for a haul of picks. From a player fit perspective, though, Bain feels like the perfect defensive end to pair with Jeffery Simmons on the interior. He's an enforcer who resets the line in the run game and pushes pockets consistently as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
The Giants already have one of the most-feared pass rushes in the NFL, but they have one of the least-feared front sevens against the run. Woods would not only add to the former, but also transform the latter. He is a powerful 3-technique who'd give them the best defensive interior in the NFL with Dexter Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Simpson continues to be one of the most impressive downfield passers in college football. His ability to find throwing lanes at the intermediate level is second to none this season. He's thrown for 22 scores compared to only two interceptions this year.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
For the Saints, it's only going to get worse before it gets better. Because of that, they may choose to pass on this year's quarterback class to give Tyler Shough a little longer leash at the helm. Giving him a No. 1 receiver like Tyson would transform New Orleans' passing attack with a true every-level route winner.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
Mendoza has drawn comparisons to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, which would make sense with former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand being the OC for the Jets. He leads college football with 30 touchdown passes and is averaging 9.4 yards per attempt.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arvell Reese LB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Reese is the perfect modern hybrid linebacker to give a defensive coordinator flexibility. He looks just as comfortable rushing the passer as he does dropping deep into coverage. And he's got the body type to easily do both.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Tate is the vertical threat the Commanders offense has sorely missed with Terry McLaurin sidelined for most of the year. The long, rangy receiver is averaging 18.2 yards per reception while hauling in 84.8% of his targets.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Rams are a nickel-base team through and through. They want as many defensive backs on the field as possible on every play, and Downs is the kind of defender who can keep them strong against the run, even out of those looks.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Obviously the Bengals need help defensively, but they've spent so much draft capital on that side of the ball in recent years that free agency might be where they have to turn to fix things. Adding Love to their room of playmakers gives them a terrifying amount of speed.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs
Brazzell is a throwback deep threat at 6-foot-5 with exceptional wheels. The Cardinals have really been missing a vertical element to their passing attack this season, so Brazzell's 12 deep catches would be a welcome addition.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Spencer Fano IOL
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
This one is predicated on Mike McDaniel still being the head coach, as Fano is the perfect fit for his offense. He's an incredibly athletic run blocker who could slot in at either guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 12
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Bailey brings back the juice the Cowboys' pass rush lost when they traded away Micah Parsons. He's the most explosive rusher in the draft and leads college football with 71 pressures.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
McCoy has still yet to play a snap of football this year after a January ACL tear, but his sophomore tape was still good enough to keep him as CB1. He can be the island-man corner the Vikings defense has been missing this season.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Faulk has high-end developmental tools, but unrefined tape. He needs to go to a good spot to develop, and Baltimore has as strong a track record in that regard as anyone.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
If the Chiefs really don't make the playoffs, they'll be looking to revamp the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes once again. Mauigoa is the perfect right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor. He'd form one of the league's best double-team combos with Trey Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ioane isn't the left tackle the Texans need, but he's a high-end pass protector nonetheless, and beggars can't be choosers. He'd be a Day 1 starter at left guard.
Round 1 - Pick 17
The Panthers have a lot of holes to fill defensively, but none seem more pressing than cornerback. Terrell is a distinctly different type of corner from Jaycee Horn, as the Clemson corner is more capable of handling shiftier, smaller receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Emmanuel Pregnon IOL
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Lions want to keep their offensive line a dominant unit, and this is how you do it. Pregnon is having a standout year after transferring from USC. He's only allowed two pressures all season.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Lomu has all the traits to be a high-end pass protector in the NFL. He's already been one this year for Utah. He's allowed only six pressures all season.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Delane has been the stingiest corner in college football this season. On 34 targets, he's allowed only 13 catches for 167 yards with two picks and nine pass breakups. He's an immediate upgrade from what the Steelers have.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs
The Chargers' rotation of defensive tackles has been lacking the depth Jim Harbaugh usually prefers. That changes with the addition of McDonald. He's the single best run-defending defensive lineman in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 23
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
Parker has had a disappointing season, but the physical talent is obviously still there. He's a powerful three-down 4-3 defensive end. His addition would provide the 49ers some insurance with Nick Bosa's health and give them a rotation of edge rushers.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 24
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Styles is another infusion of athleticism into the Cowboys' front seven. He's the best sideline-to-sideline linebacker in college football. His ability to cover ground at the second level would be a massive value-add in coverage for the Cowboys.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Kadyn Proctor IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
Proctor is likely to end up as a guard at the next level, but Ben Johnson's offense is one where he could still play tackle. That's because it's so predicated on the run game, where Proctor is an easy people mover.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs
Concepcion is the separator the Bills offense has been missing. He'd add a vertical element as well as the ability to be their go-to guy on third downs. He's caught 47 passes for 787 yards and eight scores this year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Miller is yet another versatile defensive tackle to add to the Seahawks' rotation up front. The Seahawks thrive by stopping the run with their front four, and Miller can do just that. He's got a prototypical 3-4 defensive end body type with long arms to two-gap in the NFL.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 28
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Lemon is the perfect slot to pair with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell on the outside. He brings a level of reliability the Jets have been desperately missing. He's dropped only three passes on 126 catchable targets over the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jake Golday LB
Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Golday is a former edge rusher who's turned into one of the most complete linebackers in college football. He still has that edge size but moves like an undersized linebacker in space.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Tiernan has been one of the most impressive pass protectors in college football this season with only eight pressures allowed all year. He's a four-year starter who has experience on the right side as well, where he started in 2022.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
This is consistently one of my favorite fits in the draft for a few reasons. Dallas Goedert turns 31 years old in January and is an impending free agent. Even if he's re-signed, the Eagles still play a good deal of two-tight end sets. Sadiq is the perfect No. 2 tight end with his high-level explosiveness, YAC ability and blocking in space.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
With Bo Nix's spotty accuracy this season, adding another big-bodied wideout with exceptional ball skills is probably a good idea. Boston is exceptional at plucking the ball outside of his frame and would give them a second receiver who can haul in the back-shoulder throws Nix is so good at.