Round 1 - Pick 1 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Realistically, the Titans will try their best to move out of the No. 1 spot for a haul of picks. From a player fit perspective, though, Bain feels like the perfect defensive end to pair with Jeffery Simmons on the interior. He's an enforcer who resets the line in the run game and pushes pockets consistently as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants already have one of the most-feared pass rushes in the NFL, but they have one of the least-feared front sevens against the run. Woods would not only add to the former, but also transform the latter. He is a powerful 3-technique who'd give them the best defensive interior in the NFL with Dexter Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2787 RUYDS 78 INTS 2 TDS 24 Simpson continues to be one of the most impressive downfield passers in college football. His ability to find throwing lanes at the intermediate level is second to none this season. He's thrown for 22 scores compared to only two interceptions this year.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 57 REYDS 628 YDS/REC 11 TDS 9 For the Saints, it's only going to get worse before it gets better. Because of that, they may choose to pass on this year's quarterback class to give Tyler Shough a little longer leash at the helm. Giving him a No. 1 receiver like Tyson would transform New Orleans' passing attack with a true every-level route winner.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2641 RUYDS 216 INTS 5 TDS 35 Mendoza has drawn comparisons to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, which would make sense with former Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand being the OC for the Jets. He leads college football with 30 touchdown passes and is averaging 9.4 yards per attempt.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Reese is the perfect modern hybrid linebacker to give a defensive coordinator flexibility. He looks just as comfortable rushing the passer as he does dropping deep into coverage. And he's got the body type to easily do both.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 39 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 18.2 TDS 7 Tate is the vertical threat the Commanders offense has sorely missed with Terry McLaurin sidelined for most of the year. The long, rangy receiver is averaging 18.2 yards per reception while hauling in 84.8% of his targets.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Rams are a nickel-base team through and through. They want as many defensive backs on the field as possible on every play, and Downs is the kind of defender who can keep them strong against the run, even out of those looks.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1135 YDS/ATT 6.4 REYDS 274 TDS 17 Obviously the Bengals need help defensively, but they've spent so much draft capital on that side of the ball in recent years that free agency might be where they have to turn to fix things. Adding Love to their room of playmakers gives them a terrifying amount of speed.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Chris Brazzell II WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th REC 52 REYDS 873 YDS/REC 16.8 TDS 8 Brazzell is a throwback deep threat at 6-foot-5 with exceptional wheels. The Cardinals have really been missing a vertical element to their passing attack this season, so Brazzell's 12 deep catches would be a welcome addition.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This one is predicated on Mike McDaniel still being the head coach, as Fano is the perfect fit for his offense. He's an incredibly athletic run blocker who could slot in at either guard or tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 12 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Bailey brings back the juice the Cowboys' pass rush lost when they traded away Micah Parsons. He's the most explosive rusher in the draft and leads college football with 71 pressures.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy has still yet to play a snap of football this year after a January ACL tear, but his sophomore tape was still good enough to keep him as CB1. He can be the island-man corner the Vikings defense has been missing this season.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Faulk has high-end developmental tools, but unrefined tape. He needs to go to a good spot to develop, and Baltimore has as strong a track record in that regard as anyone.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st If the Chiefs really don't make the playoffs, they'll be looking to revamp the offensive line in front of Patrick Mahomes once again. Mauigoa is the perfect right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor. He'd form one of the league's best double-team combos with Trey Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 328 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Ioane isn't the left tackle the Texans need, but he's a high-end pass protector nonetheless, and beggars can't be choosers. He'd be a Day 1 starter at left guard.

The Panthers have a lot of holes to fill defensively, but none seem more pressing than cornerback. Terrell is a distinctly different type of corner from Jaycee Horn, as the Clemson corner is more capable of handling shiftier, smaller receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Lions want to keep their offensive line a dominant unit, and this is how you do it. Pregnon is having a standout year after transferring from USC. He's only allowed two pressures all season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Allen is built in a lab to play linebacker for Todd Bowles. He's exceptional coming downhill, as he's one of the best run defenders in college football.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Lomu has all the traits to be a high-end pass protector in the NFL. He's already been one this year for Utah. He's allowed only six pressures all season.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane has been the stingiest corner in college football this season. On 34 targets, he's allowed only 13 catches for 167 yards with two picks and nine pass breakups. He's an immediate upgrade from what the Steelers have.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers' rotation of defensive tackles has been lacking the depth Jim Harbaugh usually prefers. That changes with the addition of McDonald. He's the single best run-defending defensive lineman in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 23 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker has had a disappointing season, but the physical talent is obviously still there. He's a powerful three-down 4-3 defensive end. His addition would provide the 49ers some insurance with Nick Bosa's health and give them a rotation of edge rushers.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 24 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Styles is another infusion of athleticism into the Cowboys' front seven. He's the best sideline-to-sideline linebacker in college football. His ability to cover ground at the second level would be a massive value-add in coverage for the Cowboys.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Proctor is likely to end up as a guard at the next level, but Ben Johnson's offense is one where he could still play tackle. That's because it's so predicated on the run game, where Proctor is an easy people mover.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 9th REC 47 REYDS 787 YDS/REC 16.7 TDS 10 Concepcion is the separator the Bills offense has been missing. He'd add a vertical element as well as the ability to be their go-to guy on third downs. He's caught 47 passes for 787 yards and eight scores this year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th Miller is yet another versatile defensive tackle to add to the Seahawks' rotation up front. The Seahawks thrive by stopping the run with their front four, and Miller can do just that. He's got a prototypical 3-4 defensive end body type with long arms to two-gap in the NFL.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 28 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 71 REYDS 1090 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 10 Lemon is the perfect slot to pair with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell on the outside. He brings a level of reliability the Jets have been desperately missing. He's dropped only three passes on 126 catchable targets over the past two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jake Golday LB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Golday is a former edge rusher who's turned into one of the most complete linebackers in college football. He still has that edge size but moves like an undersized linebacker in space.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Caleb Tiernan OT Northwestern • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 4th Tiernan has been one of the most impressive pass protectors in college football this season with only eight pressures allowed all year. He's a four-year starter who has experience on the right side as well, where he started in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 30 REYDS 407 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 6 This is consistently one of my favorite fits in the draft for a few reasons. Dallas Goedert turns 31 years old in January and is an impending free agent. Even if he's re-signed, the Eagles still play a good deal of two-tight end sets. Sadiq is the perfect No. 2 tight end with his high-level explosiveness, YAC ability and blocking in space.