The 2026 NFL Draft was viewed as a down year at quarterback entering Thursday night, but the league got a massive surprise when the results suggested otherwise.

Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national championship-winning quarterback at Indiana, was always going to go first overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. Everyone saw that coming. Alabama's Ty Simpson, a one-year starter, going 13th overall to the Los Angeles Rams -- a team just a couple plays away from beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC title game -- shocked the football world. Perhaps even Rams head coach Sean McVay.

With Simpson now off the board, could the next tier or two of quarterback prospects fly off the shelf in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night? Here's a closer look at the best of the remaining passers and their ideal fits.

2026 NFL Day 2 mock draft: When will Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier come off the board? Josh Edwards

* All QB measurables are from the NFL Scouting Combine

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length

6-foot-2, 203 pounds, 9⅛-inch hands, 30⅜-inch arm length Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

While Nussmeier doesn't have prototypical NFL quarterback size, he has the requisite arm strength and can maintain velocity from different release angles. He plays like a throwback gunslinger, as no window is too tight to deter him. Nussmeier has enough pocket mobility to open throwing lanes on his own, which can create passes that pull a team back into -- or push it out of -- tight games.

Potential fit: New York Jets

The Jets have veteran Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, with Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe behind him. They also feature two top-11-pick offensive tackles in Olu Fashanu (left tackle) and Armand Membou (right tackle). That's an ideal setup for Nussmeier, who can become more dangerous with extra time in the pocket.

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅝, 232 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length

6-foot-2⅝, 232 pounds, 10¼-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length Testing: 4.56 second 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-10 broad jump

North Dakota State's Cole Payton started just one season in 2025 but stuffed the stat sheet for the Bison. He broke school records for total offensive yards per game (268.9) and yards per play (9.71).

Some teams may view him as a better fit at tight end in the pros, given his limited experience processing route progressions. Still, his arm strength and explosive running -- including 29 carries of 10-plus yards -- are tantalizing.

Potential fit: Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have a toolsy starter in Malik Willis, so Payton could learn behind him while fitting a similar stylistic mold. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, a branch of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, runs a scheme that could help Payton develop as a processor. With Miami rebuilding, the team likely won't mind his learning curve.

Measurables: 6-foot-5⅞, 227 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands

6-foot-5⅞, 227 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands Testing: 4.36-second 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical jump, 11-foot-2-inch broad jump

Despite starting the past two seasons at Arkansas, some evaluators are intrigued by Green's potential at wide receiver. He averaged the third-most total yards per game in the SEC (290.9) and, since 2024, ranked No. 1 in college football in plays of 10-plus yards (315) and 20-plus yards (109).

His combine performance turned heads, posting the second-best relative athletic score by a quarterback in combine history (9.99 out of 10). However, turnovers remain an issue, as he recorded 37 since 2024 (20 interceptions, 17 fumbles) while hunting highlight-reel throws.

Potential fit: Green Bay Packers

The Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur are an perfect fit for Green. Green Bay has successfully developed Jordan Love behind Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis behind Love. With LaFleur's Shanahan-McVay system, this would be a strong environment for Green to refine his game and flash his upside.

Measurables: 6-foot-5¼, 228 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 79⅝-inch wingspan

6-foot-5¼, 228 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 79⅝-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Allar's ball security stands out: He opened his college career with an FBS-record 311 pass attempts without an interception. The former five-star recruit can make high-level throws look effortless, but at times he's overly conservative. It's unclear whether that stemmed from scheme under former head coach James Franklin or the way Allar likes to play. That cautious approach often showed up against Ohio State, and a season-ending ankle injury halted his pre-draft momentum.

Potential fit: Pittsburgh Steelers

The in-state product makes sense for Pittsburgh. The team still has a long-term need at quarterback, even if Aaron Rodgers returns at age 42. New head coach Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense could help Allar grow as a decision-maker, emphasizing quick progressions and letting the football fly. Receivers DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. would would make life easier as well.

Measurables: Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 233 pounds, 10-inch hands, 30⅝-inch arm length, 75-inch wingspan

Measurables: 6-foot-4¾, 233 pounds, 10-inch hands, 30⅝-inch arm length, 75-inch wingspan Testing: Did not participate in on-field testing

Beck is a polarizing prospect. From 2023 to 2025, he led college football in wins (37), passing yards (11,239) and touchdowns (82). However, he struggles when forced off script. Beck thrives on timing, but when pressured, things can get ugly. In losses -- both at Georgia and Miami -- he was often the primary culprit, totaling 14 turnovers in six defeats. The speed of the NFL game could challenge him.

Potential fit: Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young's career started rough before he rebounded under head coach Dave Canales. Beck could follow a similar developmental path behind him. His competition for the QB2 role is Kenny Pickett, who failed to beat out rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland last year, opening a realistic path for Beck.