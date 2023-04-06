Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 72.19 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Nate Ebner
Summary:
Tanner McCalister has good awareness and footwork to break suddenly in zone coverage, but he lacks the top-end speed to carry routes vertically. The Oklahoma State transfer has short arms and is undersized, which puts him at a disadvantage in contested catch situations. He has good ball production over the past few years but needs to become a more reliable tackler in space.
Strengths:
- Fluid athlete with good stop-start speed
- Good awareness, footwork to mirror slot receivers
- Best suited in zone coverage
Weaknesses:
- Average top-end speed to carry routes vertically
- Lack of size and short arms put him at a disadvantage in contested catch situations
- 17.1% missed tackle rate in 2022