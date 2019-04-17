Wingard, Andrew, S, Wyoming

NFL Draft analysis for Wingard, Andrew, S, Wyoming

Draft Scouting Report:

Wingard has big nickel safety written all over him. His vast experience has made him a quarterback of the secondary. He's rarely out of position and short-area burst allows him to close on the football in a hurry against the run and at the intermediate portions of the field. Stellar tackler too. -- CT

