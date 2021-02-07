|
|
|KC
|TB
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar - despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.
The GOAT earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles' record in his 10th appearance, nine with New England. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.
''I'm not making any comparisons,'' Brady said. ''Experiencing it with this group of guys is amazing.''
Stunningly, it was easier than any of his previous Super Bowl victories, which came by an average margin of five points. Mahomes lost by double digits for the first time in his four-year career.
The Buccaneers (15-5) took their second NFL title and first in 18 years as the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus. They won three road games as a wild card to reach the Super Bowl, and joined the NHL's Lightning as a 2020 season champion. The Rays also went to the World Series but lost to the Dodgers.
''I'm so proud of all these guys,'' Brady said. ''We had a rough November but we came together at the right time. We knew this was gonna happen. We played our best game of the year.''
Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) failed to become the first repeat champions since Brady's Patriots in 2003-04.
''I didn't see it coming at all,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. ''I thought we were going to come in and play these guys just like we've been playing teams, and it didn't happen that way. I give them credit on that.''
The NFL completed its 269-game season on time without any cancellations, a remarkable accomplishment that required nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests for players and team personnel.
Due to the virus, only 25,000 mask-wearing fans attendedn, including approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers given free tickets by the NFL. About 30,000 cardboard cutouts made the stadium look full.
A streaker wearing a hot-pink onesie eluded security and slid into the end zone with 5:03 left in the game. Kansas City's high-powered offense never got that far against Tampa's ferocious defense.
''Obviously I didn't play the way I wanted to play,'' Mahomes said. ''What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field. I feel like the guys did that. ... They beat us pretty good, the worst I've been beaten in a long time.''
Bruce Arians became the oldest coach at age 68 to win the Super Bowl. His mom, 95-year-old Kay Arians, witnessed it in person. Brady, Gronk and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles helped Arians get that Vince Lombardi Trophy.
''This really belongs to the coaching staff and our players. I didn't do a damn thing,'' Arians said after he was handed the trophy.
Bowles devised a masterful plan to frustrate Mahomes and shut down the Chiefs, the complete opposite of Kansas City's 27-24 win in Tampa in Week 12, when the Chiefs jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had 269 yards receiving and three TDs in that one. He was held to 73 yards on seven catches Sunday.
After the Chiefs took a 3-0 early lead, it was all Brady and the Bucs.
Brady accomplished a career-first with an 8-yard TD pass to Gronkowksi for a 7-3 lead with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. Brady's nine Super Bowl teams in New England produced just three points total in the first quarter. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with his buddy, caught his 13th and 14th postseason TDs from Brady. They had been tied at 12 with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.
Despite playing at home, the Buccaneers weren't allowed to fire the cannons from their famed pirate ship after touchdowns and big plays. They did it soon after the clock expired as red, white and black confetti fell onto the field.
Fans still enjoyed the thud of Gronk's thunderous spike after his first score.
Tampa missed an opportunity to extend the lead when Brady's 2-yard pass to offensive lineman Joe Haeg was knocked out of his hands in the end zone. Ronald Jones was stopped short on consecutive carries as Arians stuck to his ''No risk it, no biscuit'' philosophy and went on fourth down.
But the Chiefs didn't gain any momentum off the stop. Instead, they made one costly mistake after another.
First, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce dropped a pass that would've been a big gain on third down. Then punter Tommy Townsend shanked a 29-yarder after a penalty forced him to kick again. The Bucs started at Kansas City's 38 instead of their 27.
A holding call on cornerback Charvarius Ward negated an interception by All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City's defense held but an offside penalty during Ryan Succop's successful field goal gave the Buccaneers a first down. Sarah Thomas, the first woman official in a Super Bowl, threw that flag.
Brady fired a strike to Gronkowski for a 17-yard TD and a 14-3 lead. Gronk hesitated before spiking the ball, waiting to make sure another flag on the play was against the sloppy Chiefs.
Mahomes drove the offense for a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that cut it to 14-6, but Kansas City's defense fell apart in the final minute of the first half - allowing 42 yards on two pass interference penalties. One against Mathieu in the end zone set up Brady's TD pass to Brown for a 21-6 halftime lead.
It was Brady who convinced his new team to give Brown a chance after the troubled former All-Pro came off suspension. His TD toss to Brown was his 50th of the season, including 10 in the postseason.
Mathieu took an unsportsmanlike penalty after the TD pass for getting into it with Brady as he ran to the sideline.
Leonard Fournette, like Brown an in-season addition, ran 27 yards untouched to extend Tampa's lead to 28-9. Arians pumped his fist after that score and pointed toward offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who made the call.
Succop's 52-yard field goal increased the lead to 31-9.
Last year, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against San Francisco and earned MVP honors in leading Kansas City to its first NFL championship in a half-century. But Tampa's pass rush gave him no chance in this one.
Shaq Barrett had one of three sacks on Mahomes, who spent most of the game trying to escape Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and a relentless group.
''There was nothing that was gonna stop us from winning this game,'' Barrett said. ''I knew we were going to keep the pressure up. Coach Bowles had a great game plan. We had the guys up there to make it work and we made it work, baby.''
After 20 seasons in New England, Brady signed a $50 million, two-year contract with Tampa in March. The Buccaneers hadn't reached the playoffs since 2007 and hadn't won a postseason game since the 2002 title season.
There were plenty of red-clad Chiefs fans doing the tomahawk chop for part of the first half until the Bucs made it a rout. Then it was the hometown fans chanting ''Let's Go Bucs.''
Brady avenged his loss against Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who held the same position for the Giants when New York stifled the Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, preventing New England from a perfect season.
The warmer climate suited Brady perfectly. He passed Michael Jordan in championships and it doesn't seem he's ready to slow down. He already said he might play past age 45,
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2021 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:37
|31:23
|1st Downs
|22
|26
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|3
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|350
|340
|Total Plays
|69
|63
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|145
|Rush Attempts
|17
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|243
|195
|Comp. - Att.
|26-49
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-120
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.7
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|87
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-87
|3-75
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|243
|PASS YDS
|195
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|
|350
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
9
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|26/49
|270
|0
|2
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|9
|64
|0
|26
|8
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
9
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|5
|33
|0
|11
|9
|
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Hill 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|5
|0
|5
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
13
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|15
|10
|133
|0
|33
|13
|
T. Hill 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|10
|7
|73
|0
|23
|7
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
8
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|2
|23
|0
|18
|8
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|7
|2
|10
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
9
FPTS
|H. Butker
|3/3
|52
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|35.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|29.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hill 10 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Brady
|21/29
|201
|3
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|16
|89
|1
|27
|18
|
R. Jones 27 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Jones
|12
|61
|0
|13
|6
|
T. Brady 12 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Brady
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|26
|
S. Miller 10 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
18
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|7
|6
|67
|2
|25
|18
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
18
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|4
|4
|46
|0
|15
|18
|
M. Evans 13 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Evans
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|3
|
C. Brate 84 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Brate
|3
|3
|26
|0
|15
|2
|
A. Brown 81 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|5
|22
|1
|16
|8
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|4
|2
|9
|0
|8
|0
|
J. Haeg 73 OT
0
FPTS
|J. Haeg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Jones 27 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|8-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 NT
|V. Vea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gill 49 LB
|C. Gill
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
7
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|52
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|37.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|3
|25.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 68 yards from KC 35 to TB -3. J.Mickens to TB 23 for 26 yards (D.O'Daniel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(14:56 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 24 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 24(14:23 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 27 for 3 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TB 27(13:48 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TB 27(13:43 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to KC 33 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-K.Minter.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(13:33 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to B.Pringle to KC 36 for 3 yards (C.Davis; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 36(12:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle [S.Barrett].
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 36(12:48 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(12:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at KC 49 for 2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KC 49(11:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KC 49(11:34 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Hardman.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KC 49(11:29 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 51 yards to end zone Center-J.Winchester Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(11:21 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to TB 33 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(10:41 - 1st) S.Miller left end to TB 30 for -3 yards (F.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 30(10:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 35 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TB 35(9:22 - 1st) T.Brady sacked at TB 29 for -6 yards (F.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TB 29(8:41 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to KC 38 Center-Z.Triner out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(8:33 - 1st) T.Hill left end ran ob at KC 43 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 43(8:03 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 48 for 5 yards (D.White).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(7:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 41 for 11 yards (L.David).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(6:51 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 35 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 0(6:13 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to B.Pringle (S.Murphy-Bunting). PENALTY on TB-J.Pierre-Paul Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TB 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(6:06 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 30(6:03 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to TB 31 for -1 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KC 31(5:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - KC 31(5:14 - 1st) H.Butker 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(5:10 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 28 for 3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 28(4:37 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 34 for 6 yards (M.Danna; T.Wharton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 34(3:56 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 40 for 6 yards (D.Sorensen; T.Wharton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 40(3:19 - 1st) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans. PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at TB 40 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(3:14 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to A.Brown to KC 39 for 16 yards (C.Ward).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 39(2:34 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to KC 24 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(1:54 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to KC 13 for 11 yards (C.Ward; L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(1:11 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at KC 8 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 8(0:41 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gronkowski for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 1st) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 69 yards from TB 35 to KC -4. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 37 for 41 yards (B.Pinion).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(0:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 37(0:26 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 43 for 6 yards (L.David).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 43(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 43(14:56 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 27 yards to TB 30 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 30(14:50 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 30(14:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at TB 33 for 3 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on KC-C.Jones Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TB 33.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(14:24 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right tackle to KC 45 for 7 yards (B.Niemann; D.Sorensen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 45(13:43 - 2nd) R.Jones right tackle to KC 37 for 8 yards (A.Okafor; C.Ward).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(13:06 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass deep middle to M.Evans pushed ob at KC 6 for 31 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - TB 6(12:25 - 2nd) R.Jones up the middle to KC 2 for 4 yards (C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TB 2(11:46 - 2nd) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Haeg (A.Hitchens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 2(11:42 - 2nd) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to KC 1 for 1 yard (D.Wilson; T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TB 1(10:55 - 2nd) J.Haeg and V.Vea reported in as eligible. R.Jones right guard to KC 1 for no gain (D.Wilson; B.Niemann). Tampa Bay challenged the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2 at 10:50.)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 1(10:50 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to KC 15 for 14 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 15(10:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Hardman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 15(10:05 - 2nd) Darr.Williams right tackle to KC 17 for 2 yards (V.Vea).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KC 17(9:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce [A.Nelson].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KC 3(9:18 - 2nd) T.Townsend to KC 3 for -14 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at KC 3. T.Townsend punts 56 yards to TB 27. J.Mickens to TB 30 for 3 yards (B.Pringle). PENALTY on KC-B.Niemann Offensive Holding 8 yards enforced at KC 17 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - KC 9(9:09 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 29 yards to KC 38 Center-J.Winchester out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 38(9:03 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to A.Brown to KC 41 for -3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TB 41(8:25 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski pushed ob at KC 32 for 9 yards (D.Sorensen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TB 30(7:55 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right intended for M.Evans INTERCEPTED by T.Mathieu (C.Jones) at KC 30. T.Mathieu to KC 30 for no gain (L.Fournette). PENALTY on KC-C.Ward Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 32 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(7:47 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to KC 26 for 1 yard (C.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 26(7:05 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to KC 22 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TB 22(6:19 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson.
|
4 & 5 - TB(6:15 - 2nd) R.Succop 40 yard field goal is GOOD NULLIFIED by Penalty Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion. PENALTY on KC-M.Hardman Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at KC 22 - No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 17(6:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to R.Gronkowski for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(6:05 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 38 for 13 yards (D.White).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(5:25 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 42 for 4 yards (D.White; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 42(4:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 46 for 12 yards (L.David) [S.McLendon].
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(4:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles left end ran ob at TB 36 for 10 yards (L.David).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(3:24 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to TB 29 for 7 yards (J.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 29(2:42 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 18 for 11 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 18(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at TB 19 for -1 yards (D.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - KC 19(1:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 14 for 5 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - KC 14(1:10 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - KC 14(1:04 - 2nd) H.Butker 34 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 64 yards from KC 35 to TB 1. J.Mickens to TB 29 for 28 yards (A.Sherman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(0:55 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 29 for no gain (F.Clark; C.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 29(0:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 37 for 8 yards (L.Sneed).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 37(0:44 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski to TB 42 for 5 yards (C.Ward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(0:24 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans. PENALTY on KC-B.Breeland Defensive Pass Interference 34 yards enforced at TB 42 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(0:18 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to KC 9 for 15 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - TB 0(0:13 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to M.Evans. PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at KC 9 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TB 1(0:10 - 2nd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass short right to A.Brown for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to KC -2. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 19 for 21 yards (C.Davis).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 19(14:54 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 45 for 26 yards (D.White).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(14:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 47 for 8 yards (D.White).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 47(13:38 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to TB 37 for 10 yards (A.Winfield).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 37(12:58 - 3rd) Darr.Williams right end to TB 34 for 3 yards (S.McLendon D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 34(12:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to TB 34 for no gain (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KC 34(11:38 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (L.David) [S.Barrett].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - KC 34(11:31 - 3rd) H.Butker 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to TB 5. J.Mickens to TB 26 for 21 yards (A.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 26(11:22 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi; C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 29(10:39 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to A.Brown to TB 32 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 32(9:55 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 44 for 12 yards (B.Niemann).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(9:17 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left end to TB 48 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; A.Hitchens).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 48(8:28 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to KC 27 for 25 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 27(7:51 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right end for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:45 - 3rd) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to KC 0. B.Pringle to KC 25 for 25 yards (C.Gill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(7:41 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 28 for 3 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - KC 28(7:10 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 22 for -6 yards (S.Barrett).
|Int
|
3 & 13 - KC 22(6:30 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by A.Winfield (M.Edwards) at KC 45. A.Winfield to KC 45 for no gain (T.Hill). Penalty on KC-A.Reiter Offensive Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(6:20 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette pushed ob at KC 30 for 15 yards (B.Breeland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 30(5:41 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette right tackle to KC 24 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TB 24(4:57 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones right tackle to KC 21 for 3 yards (D.Nnadi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 21(4:18 - 3rd) R.Jones right end pushed ob at KC 19 for 2 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 19(3:44 - 3rd) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to T.Hudson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 19(3:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin [T.Wharton].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TB 19(3:33 - 3rd) T.Brady FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 32 and recovers at KC 34.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 25 - TB 34(2:50 - 3rd) R.Succop 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce (J.Whitehead). PENALTY on TB-C.Davis Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at KC 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(2:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 35 for 5 yards (J.Dean).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 35(2:02 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 42 for 7 yards (M.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(1:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-T.Hill False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - KC 37(1:18 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (L.David).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 15 - KC 37(1:13 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to TB 42 for 21 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(0:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to TB 29 for 13 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 29(0:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Darr.Williams.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 29(15:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TB 12 for 17 yards (M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 12(14:43 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to TB 11 for 1 yard (D.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KC 11(14:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KC 11(13:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to B.Pringle (S.Murphy-Bunting) [S.Barrett].
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - KC 11(13:43 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Darr.Williams [W.Gholston].
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 12(13:32 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to TB 16 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon D.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 16(13:00 - 4th) R.Jones left end to TB 23 for 7 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(12:20 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. R.Jones up the middle to TB 31 for 8 yards (B.Niemann; T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 31(11:40 - 4th) R.Jones up the middle to TB 35 for 4 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 35(10:56 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 39 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen; B.Niemann).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 39(10:15 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Brate to TB 45 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 45(9:33 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to KC 47 for 8 yards (C.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 47(8:56 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette left guard to KC 46 for 1 yard (F.Clark; D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TB 46(8:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to R.Gronkowski.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TB 46(8:12 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 38 yards to KC 8 Center-Z.Triner fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 8(8:06 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to KC 41 for 33 yards (A.Winfield).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 41(7:44 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 33 for -8 yards (N.Suh).
|Penalty
|
2 & 18 - KC 45(7:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce [J.Pierre-Paul]. PENALTY on TB-N.Suh Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at KC 33 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(6:52 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TB 40 for 12 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(6:26 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Darr.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 40(6:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams to TB 31 for 9 yards (A.Winfield; C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - KC 31(5:43 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to TB 27 for 4 yards (D.White; M.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(5:18 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to TB 20 for 7 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). PENALTY on KC-M.Remmers Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - KC 37(5:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to T.Kelce (J.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - KC 37(5:03 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at 50 for -13 yards (sack split by C.Gill and N.Suh). FUMBLES (C.Gill) and recovers at 50.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 33 - KC 50(4:17 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill pushed ob at TB 27 for 23 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - KC 27(4:06 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill (A.Winfield). PENALTY on TB-A.Winfield Taunting 14 yards enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 13(3:58 - 4th) J.Haeg reported in as eligible. L.Fournette up the middle to TB 14 for 1 yard (D.Nnadi; B.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TB 14(3:52 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 19 for 5 yards (B.Breeland; D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TB 19(3:46 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TB 19(3:41 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 39 yards to KC 42 Center-Z.Triner. T.Hill ran ob at KC 42 for no gain (A.Nelson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 42(3:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 42(3:25 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Hill to 50 for 8 yards (D.White; A.Winfield).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 50(3:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to TB 32 for 18 yards (M.Edwards; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(2:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to D.Robinson (C.Davis). TB-C.Davis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on KC-M.Remmers Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 32 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 20 - KC 42(2:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Kelce to TB 26 for 16 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - KC 26(2:21 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 26(2:12 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to Darr.Williams pushed ob at TB 25 for 1 yard (J.Dean).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - KC 25(2:07 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to TB 14 for 11 yards (C.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 14(2:00 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to TB 10 for 4 yards (L.David).
|Int
|
2 & 6 - KC 10(1:40 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by D.White at TB 0. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 20(1:33 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to TB 19 for -1 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TB 19(0:50 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to TB 19 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TB 19(0:30 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to TB 18 for -1 yards.