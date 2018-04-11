2018 NFL Draft odds, props, best bets: Calvin Ridley, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen

The 2018 NFL Draft starts April 26 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Allen vying to be the No. 1 pick. It has become such a huge event that sports books now offer tons of props for fans to bet on. At one major book, Darnold is a -304 favorite (risk $304 to win $100) to go first overall. If you go with Allen at +174 and the Browns choose the Wyoming star, you would win $174 for every $100 you risk.

Before you bet on NFL Draft props, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season. It was no fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

In fact, anyone following his NFL picks on SportsLine last year netted nearly $2,000.

Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. After White emerged as a premier NFL Draft expert, CBS Sports asked him to produce mock drafts starting in 2017.

Now, White has examined every 2018 NFL Draft prop bet available and locked in a dozen best bets. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: White likes Calvin Ridley's draft position to be over 19.5, meaning the Alabama wideout gets taken no earlier than 20th.

"Teams that could look to draft Ridley in the teens include the Bills [No. 12], Packers [14], Cardinals [15], Ravens [16] and Cowboys [19]. However, I'm not sure he's the best WR in the draft, nor do I believe he's a game-changing No. 1 receiver worth targeting for a team that needs one," White told SportsLine. "I think it's more likely that Ridley slips to the 20s, and I can see him getting down to the Saints [No. 26] or Jaguars [29]."

Is Darnold a lock to be the first QB drafted? Will the top three picks all be QBs? And what draft props should you play to earn 5-to-1, or even higher odds, on your money? Visit SportsLine now to see all of R.J. White's 2018 NFL Draft prop bets, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.