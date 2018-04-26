2018 NFL Draft: Round 5 draft order, grades for picks 138 through 174
Chris Trapasso grades every fifth-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 5 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker
Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7
Round 5
138.
Grade:
139.
Grade:
140.
Grade:
141.
Grade:
142.
Grade:
143.
Grade:
144.
Grade:
145.
Grade:
146.
Grade:
147.
Grade:
148.
Grade:
149.
Grade:
150.
Grade:
151.
Grade:
152.
Grade:
153.
Grade:
154.
Grade:
155.
Grade:
156.
Grade:
157.
Grade:
158.
Grade:
159.
Grade:
160.
Grade:
161.
Grade:
162.
Grade:
163.
Grade:
164.
Grade:
165.
Grade:
166.
Grade:
167.
Grade:
168.
Grade:
169.
Grade:
170.
Grade:
171.
Grade:
172.
Grade:
173.
Grade:
174.
Grade:
-
Full NFL Draft order broken down by team
With the 2018 NFL Draft about to begin, find out exactly where your team will be selecting
-
2018 NFL Draft: Date, time, location
To follow the draft this year, here's everything you'll need to know
-
2018 NFL Draft order, how to watch
If you want to follow the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday through Saturday, here's everything you'll...
-
How to watch the draft on CBS Sports HQ
Follow all three day's of this week's draft on CBS Sports HQ; here's everything you need to...
-
Amazon, NFL agree to huge streaming deal
Amazon will be paying a lot of money to stream Thursday night NFL games for the next two y...
-
Odds say Baker Mayfield going to Browns
The Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick if you buy...