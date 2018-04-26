2018 NFL Draft: Round 5 draft order, grades for picks 138 through 174

Chris Trapasso analyzes each pick from Round 5 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.

Complete coverage: 2018 Draft Tracker

Grades: Round 1 • Round 2 • Round 3 • Round 4 • Round 5 • Round 6 • Round 7

Round 5

138.

Grade:

139.

Grade:

140.

Grade:

141.

Grade:

142.

Grade:

143.

Grade:

144.

Grade:

145.

Grade:

146.

Grade:

147.

Grade:

148.

Grade:

149.

Grade:

150.

Grade:

151.

Grade:

152.

Grade:

153.

Grade:

154.

Grade:

155.

Grade:

156.

Grade:

157.

Grade:

158.

Grade:

159.

Grade:

160.

Grade:

161.

Grade:

162.

Grade:

163.

Grade:

164.

Grade:

165.

Grade:

166.

Grade:

167.

Grade:

168.

Grade:

169.

Grade:

170.

Grade:

171.

Grade:

172.

Grade:

173.

Grade:

174.

Grade: