2020 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every first-round draft pick based on value and fit

Want to know what I think of every pick made in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? You can find it all below.

1. Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Grade: A. He will be a star. This kid has all the tools to be a big-time NFL quarterback. The Bengals will be winners soon.

2. Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

Grade: A. The power, the speed, reminds me of Julius Peppers. He's an exceptional athlete. It's a passer and pass rushers league. Last year they got their passer and this year they got the pass rusher.

3. Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Grade: B. I think they should have taken Derrick Brown. When in doubt, take the big guy. I don't think you can pass on big people that play like Derrick Brown.

4. Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Grade: B+. He's the best tackle in this draft class. I think he's the cleanest tackle. This kid's going to be a longtime starter on the left side. This year he'll start on the right.

5. Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Grade: B. I understand why they picked him. The tape is good at times. There's also a lot of bad on that tape. He's not a big guy, he's a little brittle. To dismiss the medicals is ridiculous.

6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Grade: B. This kid has all the tools. Give him a little time and he can develop into a big-time quarterback. There's a lot to work with there. Yeah, he's got some mechanical issues but he can get those fixed.

7. Panthers, DT Derrick Brown, Auburn



Grade: A+. I love this pick. I love this player. I think Derrick Brown will be a force in the NFL. Plays with such power. Reminds me of the late Jerome Brown.

8. Cardinals, LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson



Grade: B-. I'm not in love with this kid as a player. The range is phenomenal, but where does he play? Is he a safety? Is he a linebacker? Is he a hybrid? This kid to me is a safety. I don't think he's physical enough to play near the line of scrimmage.

9. Jaguars, CB CJ Henderson, Florida



Grade: B+. I love him because he can cover. There are so many guys in the NFL that I talked to leading up to the draft that thought he was better than Okudah.

10. Browns, OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

Grade: B. There's better upside from the other two tackles available. This kid is clearly a right tackle, but has the body of a guard. I think there will be a transition for him moving over to the left side if indeed that's where they play him.

11. Jets, OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

Grade: B. Here's the thing on Becton, he's a freak athletically. He has a tendency to get really heavy and that's a concern. If he can keep his weight in check and be dedicated to his craft, he's going to be a good football player.

12. Raiders, WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Grade: A. You can't teach speed. This kid can take the top off. He's tough. He'll be able to handle press coverage in the NFL.

13. Buccaneers, OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Grade: B. I think it's a solid pick. I don't think there's much difference between the top four tackles. I had Thomas as my top tackle, but not by much.

14. 49ers, DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Grade: B-. It's not that I don't like Kinlaw. He has the potential to be a dominant player like Chris Jones of the Chiefs. But is he a better player than DeForest Buckner who they traded for to get the Colts pick? Essentially they replaced Buckner with Kinlaw.

15. Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Grade: B. I like Jeudy a lot. He's the best route runner in this draft. One concern I have with him is he's really thin. Will he be able to hold up to press coverage?

16. Falcons, CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Grade: C+. I don't love this pick. I think desperation forced this pick because they have issues at corner. They saw the first two corners go off the board and stood pat and went corner. There were pass rushers available.

17. Cowboys, WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Grade: B+. This is a classic case of a team not expecting the player to be there. The didn't necessarily need a WR, but he was there. I think they would have picked a pass rusher here had Lamb not fallen to them. If you are true to your board and have a great grade on the guy, you have to take him.

18. Dolphins, OT, Austin Jackson, USC

Grade: C-. I would have gone with Ezra Cleveland. Austin Jackson is a project. It might take a year or two for him to become the player people think he can become. I'm concerned about this pick for Miami.

19. Raiders, CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

Grade: B. He was on my Better-Than-Team. I didn't think he would go this high, but I guess he was on the Raiders Better-Than-Team. He's a little grabby in his technique. I think he's a South Florida kid with an attitude. I don't think there's a significant difference between him and Okudah.

20. Jaguars, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Grade: B+. This is a guy that has to stay on the field. When he was on the field he was productive, but he had some injury issues. He has to show that he can hold up against the run at 254 pounds.

21. Eagles, WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Grade: B. I love Reagor. He didn't run a very good 40 at the combine. The night after that run his agent told me he put on some water weight. A couple days before they had him timed much faster. He's got good speed.

22. Vikings, WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Grade: A. I love this pick. He's not (Stefon) Diggs, but he's also not going to complain every play like Diggs did. I thought he would go before this.

23. Chargers, LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

Grade: B. They gave up a bunch to go get him, but he's a big-time playmaker.

24. Saints, C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Grade: A. I love this player. Would go to the Pro Bowl for seven or eight years as a center. But where is he going to play for the Saints? I thought he'd be a great center, but he'll probably play right guard for them. Good player, but strange pick by the Saints.

25. 49ers, WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona St.

Grade: B+. I love this kid. In this offense he's going to be phenomenal. He's only scratching the surface. When he catches the ball, boom he's gone. He will be an effective player in that offense.

26. Packers, QB Jordan Love, Utah State

Grade: D. Terrible move by the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers told me last summer he wants to play until he's 40. They needed a receiver. They needed defensive help. Sitting behind Rodgers will do Love well, but not going to do the Packers well. You're on the cusp of getting to a Super Bowl, get Rodgers some help.

27. Seahawks, LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Grade: C+. I like Brooks. The issue is this is a pick for the future for a team that should be picking to win right now. They have other issues like pass rusher. Yetur Gross-Matos was sitting there, I would have taken him.

28. Ravens, LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Grade: B. I love this pick. I think Queen is going to be a star in this defense. I think this kid's range is outstanding. He can go sideline to sideline.

29. Titans, OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

Grade: B+. I think this is a good pick. This is a massive right tackle on a team that needs a massive right tackle. This kid is a mauler in the run game and he's perfect for what the Titans want to do.

30. Dolphins, CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Grade: A+. The captain of my Better-Than-Team. I think this pick is outstanding. He's a great press man guy. He tackled 10 times better than I expected from a track guy.

31. Vikings, CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

Grade: B. It's a need pick, no question about it. I like the player. There are some character concerns, that's something they'll have to address. Mike Zimmer loves to draft corners. This pick makes sense.

32. Chiefs, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

Grade: B-. I'm not a big fan of taking running backs in the first round, but when you have Patrick Mahomes it's OK to take a running back like this in the first round. Reminds me of Maurice Jones-Drew.