The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and rookies are now starting up training camp. Before they get their first seasons in the NFL rolling, however, there is some business to attend to -- hammering out their rookie contracts. And each of those rookies is now signed, sealed, and delivered heading into their first year in the league as every first-rounder has now inked his contract.

The last of the bunch to sign was Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon, who held out of the initial days of camp until he got his deal done. He's since put pen to paper and it's full steam ahead for the 2023 class.

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for every first-rounder.

With all of them wrapped up, here's a look at each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker