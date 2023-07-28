witherspoon-us.jpg
The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and rookies are now starting up training camp. Before they get their first seasons in the NFL rolling, however, there is some business to attend to -- hammering out their rookie contracts. And each of those rookies is now signed, sealed, and delivered heading into their first year in the league as every first-rounder has now inked his contract. 

The last of the bunch to sign was Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon, who held out of the initial days of camp until he got his deal done. He's since put pen to paper and it's full steam ahead for the 2023 class. 

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully guaranteed deal for every first-rounder. 

With all of them wrapped up, here's a look at each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker

PickPlayer (Position)TeamRookie contract
1Bryce YoungPanthers4 years, $37.95 million ($24.6 million signing bonus)
2C.J. StroudTexans4 years, $36.2 million ($23.3 million signing bonus)
3Will Anderson Jr.Texans4 years, $35.2 million ($22.6 million signing bonus)
4Anthony RichardsonColts4 years, $33.9 million ($21.7 million signing bonus)
5Devon Witherspoon Seahawks4 years, $31.86 million ($20.17 million signing bonus)
6Paris Johnson Jr.Cardinals4 years, $28 million ($17.4 million signing bonus)
7Tyree WilsonRaiders4 years, $25 million ($15.1 million signing bonus)
8Bijan RobinsonFalcons4 years, $21.96 million ($12.97 million signing bonus)
9Jalen CarterEagles4 years, $21.81 million ($12.86 million signing bonus)
10Darnell WrightBears4 years, $20.97 million ($12.25 million signing bonus)
11Peter SkoronskiTitans4 years, $19.67 million ($11,3 million signing bonus)
12Jahmyr GibbsLions4 years, $17.8 million ($9.6 million signing bonus)
13Lukas Van NessPackers4 years, $17.3 million ($9.6 million signing bonus)
14 Broderick JonesSteelers4 years, $16.6 million ($9 million signing bonus)
15Will McDonald IVJets4 years, $16.3 million ($8.8 million signing bonus)
16Emmanuel ForbesCommanders4 years, $15.4 million ($8.2 million signing bonus)
17Christian GonzalezPatriots4 years, $15.1 million ($7.98 million signing bonus)
18Jack CampbellLions4 years, $14.7 million ($7.7 million signing bonus)
19Calijah KanceyBuccaneers4 years, $14.4 million ($7.5 million signing bonus)
20Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks4 years, $14.417 million ($7.49 million signing bonus)
21Quentin JohnstonChargers4 years, $14.188 million ($7.32 million signing bonus)
22Zay FlowersRavens4 years, $14 million ($7.2 million signing bonus)
23Jordan AddisonVikings4 years, $13.73 million ($6.99 million signing bonus)
24Deonte Banks
Giants4 years, $13.579 million ($6.88 million signing bonus)
25Dalton KincaidBills4 years, $13.25 million ($6.77 million signing bonus)
26Mazi SmithCowboys4 years, $13.274 million ($6.65 million signing bonus)
27Anton HarrisonJaguars4 years, $13.20 million ($6.56 million signing bonus)
28Myles MurphyBengals4 years, $12.6 million ($6.1 million signing bonus)
29Bryan BreseeSaints4 years, $12.2 million ($5.9 million signing bonus)
30Nolan SmithEagles4 years, $11.9 million ($5.7 million signing bonus)
31Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Chiefs4 years, $11.8 million ($5.5 million signing bonus)