The 2024 NFL offseason is officially here. Teams can start placing the franchise tag on unrestricted free agents Tuesday, Feb. 20 up to the franchise tag deadline on March 5, with the new league year beginning on Wednesday, March 13 (when teams have to get under the salary cap and officially sign teams to contracts). The legal tampering period (when teams can contact, and enter into contract negotiations with agents) begins on March 11.

Suffice to say, teams will be making weighty roster decisions in the coming days, weeks and months as they prepare to improve their team for the 2024 season. Here's a look at all the unrestricted free agents around the league, each team's salary cap situation and the top positional needs for each franchise:

Unrestricted free agents: Marquise Brown (WR), Zeke Turner (LB), Geoff Swaim (TE), Carlos Watkins (IDL), Antonio Hamilton (CB), Trystan Colon (LG), Aaron Brewer (LS), Rashad Fenton (CB), L.J. Collier (IDL), Josh Woods (LB), Elijah Wilkinson (LG), Pat Elflein (LG), Marlon Mack (RB), Krys Barnes (LB), Leki Fotu (IDL), Bobby Price (CB), Blake Gillikin (P)



Projected cap space: $41,715,463



Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR



The Cardinals will need to add to a defense that ranked 31st in points per possession (2.49) and 32nd in rushing yards per game (143.2), needing subtle changes everywhere on that side of the ball. They also need to make sure Kyler Murray has a No. 1 wideout in 2024.



Unrestricted free agents: Calais Campbell (IDL), Cordarrelle Patterson (WR), Jeff Okudah (CB), Bud Dupree (EDGE), Mack Hollins (WR), Keith Smith (FB), Van Jefferson (WR), Kentavius Street (DT), Trey Flowers (CB), Scott Miller (WR), MyCole Pruitt (TE), KhaDarel Hodge (WR), Matt Hennessy (C), Andre Smith (LB), Storm Norton (RT), Joe Gaziano (IDL), Logan Woodside (QB), Ethan Greenidge (LT), Albert Huggins (IDL)



Projected cap space: $25,849,508



Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S



Quarterback is the focal point of the offseason again for the Falcons, someone to snatch the job from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Getting another wideout to pair with Drake London wouldn't hurt, either.



Unrestricted free agents: Odell Beckham Jr. (WR), Kevin Zeitler (RG), Rock Ya-Sin (CB), Gus Edwards (RB), Patrick Queen (LB), Tyler Huntley (QB), Jadeveon Clowney (EDGE), Geno Stone (S), Ronald Darby (CB), Kyle Van Noy (EDGE), J.K. Dobbins (RB), Justin Madubuike (IDL), Josh Johnson (QB), Daryl Worley (S), Brent Urban (IDL), Devin Duvernay (WR), Del'Shawn Phillips (EDGE), Malik Harrison (EDGE), Tyler Ott (LS), Trayvon Mullen (CB), Dalvin Cook (RB), Arthur Maulet (CB), Sam Mustipher (C), John Simpson (LG)



Projected cap space: $7,328,828



Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE



The Ravens will have to decide whether they can afford to keep Patrick Queen or not, especially after Justin Madubuike is in line for a huge payday. Running back will also be a question mark with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as free agents.



Unrestricted free agents: Micah Hyde (S), Leonard Floyd (EDGE), DaQuan Jones (IDL), Tim Settle (IDL), Jordan Phillips (IDL), Tyler Matakevich (LB), Linval Joseph (IDL), Poona Ford (IDL), Tyler Dodson (LB), Dane Jackson (CB), Trent Sherfield (WR), Taylor Rapp (S), David Edwards (LG), Damien Harris (RB), A.J. Epenesa (EDGE), Shaq Lawson (EDGE), Latavius Murray (RB), Kyle Allen (QB), Cam (CB), Ty Johnson (RB), Gabe Davis (WR)



Projected cap space: -$51,277,109



Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB



Getting under the cap is the top priority for the Bills, who also need to upgrade at wide receiver. Not only is Gabe Davis a free agent, but the future of Stefon Diggs is also in doubt. Changes are coming in Buffalo, but the Bills still have a talented roster.



Unrestricted free agents: C.J. Henderson (CB), D.J. Chark (WR), Frankie Luvu (LB), Shaquill Griffin (CB), Brian Burns (OLB), Marquis Haynes (EDGE), Sam Franklin (S), Yetur Gross-Matos (EDGE), Laviska Shenault Jr. (WR), DeShawn Williams (IDL), Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB), J.J. Jansen (LS), Henry Anderson (IDL), Jeremy Chinn (S), Troy Hill (CB), Gabe Jackson (RG), Deion Jones (LB), Tae Davis (LB), Justin McCray (LG), David Sharpe (RT), Chris Wormley (IDL)



Projected cap space: $28,599,402



Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE



The Panthers need significant help at plenty of positions, starting with getting Bryce Young good pass catchers and an offensive line that can protect him. They won't be able to solve every problem this offseason, but getting Young right has to be the top priority. The No. 1 overall pick from 2023 needs help on offense.

Unrestricted free agents: Yannick Ngakoue (EDGE), Justin Jones (IDL), Lucas Patrick (C), Dan Feeney (LG), Robert Tonyan (TE), Rasheem Green (EDGE), Marcedes Lewis (TE), D'Onta Foreman (RB), Jaylon Johnson (CB), Patrick Scales (LS), Equanimeous St. Brown (WR), Dylan Cole (LB), Trent Taylor (WR), Nathan Peterman (QB), Darnell Mooney (WR)

Projected cap space: $66,996,157

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

There's plenty of money to spend in Chicago, which also holds the No. 1 overall pick and has to make a decision on Justin Fields. As for the free agents, retaining Jaylon Johnson is the top priority. Chicago will be active spenders in March.

Unrestricted free agents: D.J. Reader (IDL), Tyler Boyd (WR), Chidobe Awuzie (CB), Jonah Williams (RT), Tee Higgins (WR), Irv Smith Jr. (TE), Josh Tupou (IDL), Max Scharping (RG), Trayveon Williams (RB), Drew Sample (TE), Joe Bachie (LB), Tanner Hudson (TE), Cody Ford (LG), Mitchell Wilcox (TE), Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB), Trenton Irwin (WR), Markus Bailey (LB)

Projected cap space: $59,436,373

Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR

Another year the Bengals need to improve their offensive line and protect Joe Burrow, but Cincinnati also has to decide whether it wants to run it back with Tee Higgins. Tyler Boyd may not be back if Higgins stays.

Unrestricted free agents: Za'Darius Smith (EDGE), Shelby Harris (IDL), Sione Takitaki (LB), Joe Flacco (QB), Harrison Bryant (TE), Marquise Goodwin (WR), Jordan Elliott (IDL), Corey Bojorquez (P), Jakeem Grant (WR), Mike Ford (CB), Kareem Hunt (RB), Rodney McLeod (S), Matthew Adams (LB), Jordan Kunaszyk (LB), Anthony Walker Jr. ((LB), Duron Harmon (S), Jeff Driskel (QB), Jacob Phillips (LB), Maurice Hurst (IDL), Geron Christian (LT), Phillip Walker (QB), Michael Dunn (LG), James Proche (WR), Nick Harris (C)

Projected cap space: -$19,622,046

Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG

The Browns also need to improve in the trenches with the free agents they appear set to lose. They also need another pass rusher to help out Myles Garrett, but would Smith meet the asking price? Sione Takitaki is another tough decision the Browns will have to make in the coming weeks.

Unrestricted free agents: Tony Pollard (RB), Stephon Gilmore (CB), Tyron Smith (LT), Dorance Armstrong Jr. (EDGE), Jayron Kearse (S), Jourdan Lewis (CB), Dante Fowler Jr. (EDGE), Noah Igbinoghene (CB), Neville Gallimore (IDL), Johnathan Hankins (IDL), C.J. Goodwin (CB), Trent Sieg (LS), Chuma Edoga (RT). Rico Dowdle (RB), Sean McKeon (TE), Tyler Biadasz (C)

Projected cap space: -$19,740,700

Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG

Dallas is in a conundrum with Dak Prescott's contract, which the Cowboys have to tackle sooner rather than later. Will Tony Pollard also be back for 2024 and will the Cowboys have enough cap space to keep him? Stephon Gilmore and Jayron Kearse may also be hitting the open market given the Cowboys cap issues. This offseason will be interesting in Dallas.

Unrestricted free agents: Josey Jewell (LB), K'Waun Williams (CB), Cameron Fleming (LT), Mike Purcell (IDL), Wil Lutz (K), Adam Trautman (TE), P.J. Locke (S), Michael Burton (FB), Dwayne Washington (RB), Lloyd Cushenberry (C), Fabian Moreau (CB), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (WR), Ben Niemann (LB), Justin Strnad (LB)

Projected cap space: -$24,113,842

Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB

Denver's offseason starts with the Russell Wilson situation. What can the Broncos get for a quarterback they essentially moved on from? Outside of Wilson, the Broncos don't have many free agents worth retaining.

Unrestricted free agents: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (S), Emmanuel Moseley (CB), Halapoulivaati Vaitai (RG), Charles Harris (EDGE), Teddy Bridgewater (QB), Josh Reynolds (WR), Graham Glasgow (RG), Will Harris (S), Romeo Okwara (EDGE), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (LB), Nate Sudfeld (QB), Matt Nelson (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Tyson Alualu (IDL), Jake McQuaide (LS), Michael Badgley (K), Anthony Firkser (TE), Kindle Vildor (CB), Dan Skipper (LT), Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR)

Projected cap space: $44,843,386

Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR

The Lions will have to revamp the secondary once again this offseason. Will C.J. Gardner-Johnson be a part of the equation? They also have Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow as free agents. Will one, or both, be back on one of the best offensive lines in football?

Unrestricted free agents: Yosuah Nijman (LT), Keisean Nixon (CB), Darnell Savage (S), Rudy Ford (S), A.J. Dillon (RB), Eric Wilson (LB), Josiah Deguara (TE), Corey Ballentine (CB), Tyler Davis (TE), Kristian Welch (LB), Jonathan Owens (S), Jon Runyan Jr. (RG)

Projected cap space: $2,857,641

Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB

Another NFC North team that has to revamp the defense, the Packers are set to undergo sweeping changes in the secondary. A.J. Dillon may be prepared to walk, so a No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones will have to be addressed.

Unrestricted free agents: Sheldon Rankins (IDL), Dalton Schultz (TE), Steven Nelson (CB), Jerry Hughes (EDGE), Ka'imi Fairbairn (K), Teair Tart (EDGE), Derek Barnett (EDGE), Hassan Ridgeway (IDL), George Fant (LT), Devin Singletary (RB), Kareem Jackson (S), Cameron Johnston (P), Noah Brown (WR), Denzel Perryman (LB), Eric Murray (S), Tavierre Thomas (CB), Blake Cashman (LB), Scott Quessenberry (C), Neville Hewitt (LB), Dare Ogunbowale (RB), Josh Jones (LT), DeAndre Houston-Carson (S), Adrian Amos (S), Jonathan Greenard (EDGE), Michael Deiter (LG), Kris Boyd (CB), Eric Saubert (TE), Desmond King (CB), Charlie Heck (RT)

Projected cap space: $57,744,290

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, OG, WR

There are a lot of free agents the Texans will have to make a decision on, starting with Schultz at tight end. Houston also needs help on the defensive line, which could be addressed with the large amount of cap space available.

Unrestricted free agents: Grover Stewart (IDL), Kenny Moore (CB), Taven Bryan (IDL), Gardner Minshew (QB), Rigoberto Sanchez (P), Michael Pittman (WR), Tyquan Lewis (EDGE), Jacob Martin (EDGE), Tony Brown (CB), Julian Blackmon (S), Zack Moss (RB), Ronnie Harrison (S), Isaiah McKenzie (WR), Genard Avery (LB), Danny Pinter (RG)

Projected cap space: $58,923,573

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB

Pittman should be the top priority for the Colts as they have to upgrade at wide receiver. Retaining Gardner Minshew and Kenny Moore will be tough decisions as well, but the Colts have plenty of cap space to upgrade the roster.

Unrestricted free agents: Josh Allen (EDGE), Jamal Agnew (WR), Dawuane Smoot (EDGE), K'Lavon Chaisson (EDGE), Calvin Ridley (WR), Tre Herndon (CB), Tyler Shatley (C), Brandon McManus (K), Ezra Cleveland (LG), D'Ernest Johnson (RB), Matt Barkley (QB), Angelo Blackson (IDL), Shaquille Quarterman (LB), Daniel Thomas (S)

Projected cap space: $11,269,167

Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB

Josh Allen is priority No. 1 for Jacksonville, as the Jaguars have to retain one of the best pass rushers in football. Is Calvin Ridley worth keeping around, or does Jacksonville search for a new No. 1 wideout for Trevor Lawrence?

Unrestricted free agents: Chris Jones (IDL), Mecole Hardman (WR), Mike Edwards (S), Drue Tranquill (LB), Donovan Smith (LT), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tommy Townsend (P), Nick Allegretti (C), Tershawn Wharton (IDL), Prince Tega Wanogho (RT), James Winchester (LS), Willie Gay Jr. (LB), Jerick McKinnon (RB), Blake Bell (TE), Blaine Gabbert (TE), Richie James (WR), Derrick Nnadi (IDL), Deon Bush (S), Darius Harris (LB), L'Jarius Sneed (CB), Mike Danna (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $15,222,796

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE

Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed will both have to be paid by Kansas City this offseason, as the Chiefs will work to keep the No. 2-ranked defense intact. Jones wants to return and so does Sneed, but Sneed also wants to be paid. Can the Chiefs find a way to keep both?

Unrestricted free agents: Josh Jacobs (RB), Bilal Nichols (IDL), Andre James (C), Jermaine Eluemunor (RT), Austin Hooper (TE), Brandon Bolden (RB), Ameer Abdullah (RB), Greg Van Roten (RG), Adam Butler (IDL), DeAndre Carter (WR), John Jenkins (IDL), Jesper Horsted (TE), Brandon Parker (RT), Hroniss Grasu (RG), Jakob Johnson (FB), Curtis Bolton (LB), Amik Robertson (CB)

Projected cap space: $35,253,311

Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB

The Raiders need a lot of work this offseason as the team has to handle the uncertain future of Davante Adams to start. They also need a veteran quarterback to compete with Aidan O'Connell as they'll likely move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. Can they bring Josh Jacobs back? Do they want to?

Unrestricted free agents: Michael Davis (CB), Austin Johnson (IDL), Austin Ekeler (RB), Gerald Everett (TE), Kenneth Murray (LB), Easton Stick (QB), Will Clapp (C), Jalen Guyton (WR), Nick Williams (IDL), Alex Erickson (WR), Dean Marlowe (S), Nick Vannett (TE), Will Grier (QB), Justin Hollins (EDGE), Joshua Kelley (RB), Jaylinn Hawkins (S), Tanner Muse (S), Essang Bassey (CB), Cameron Tom (C), Alohi Gilman (S)

Projected cap space: -$45,806,935

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

The Chargers will have to get under the cap first, then revamp a defense that was 23rd in points per possession (2.01) and a secondary that struggled to stop many pass offenses. New defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will have his hands full. What also becomes of Austin Ekeler?

Unrestricted free agents: Coleman Shelton (C), Kevin Dotson (RG), Carson Wentz (QB), Carson Tinker (LS), Demarcus Robinson (WR), Royce Freeman (RB), Brett Maher (K), Ahkello Witherspoon (CB), John Johnson (S), Troy Reeder (LB), Duke Shelley (CB), Brycen Hopkins (TE), Larrell Murchison (EDGE), Jordan Fuller (S), Tremayne Anchrum (RT)

Projected cap space: $27,699,574

Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE

The Rams actually have a first-round pick this year and have been building through the draft of late. There aren't many free agents they have to worry about retaining.

Unrestricted free agents: Connor Williams (C), Cedrick Wilson Jr. (WR), Christian Wilkins (IDL), Braxton Berrios (WR), Andrew Van Ginkel (EDGE), Isaiah Wynn (RT), Robert Hunt (RG), Nik Needham (CB), DeShon Elliott (S), Chase Claypool (WR), Eli Apple (CB), Salvon Ahmed (RB), Raekwon Davis (IDL), Kendall Lamm (RT), Tyler Kroft (TE), Justin Bethel (CB), Jake Bailey (P), Brandon Jones (S), Bruce Irvin (EDGE), Melvin Ingram (EDGE), Justin Houston (EDGE), Robbie Chosen (WR), Jonotthan Harrison (C), River Cracraft (WR), Da'Shawn Hand (EDGE), Calvin Munson (LB)



Projected cap space: -$51,898,203



Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB



Miami is in a significant bind in regards to cap space and the free agents it has to retain. Christian Wilkins is the top free agent on the roster and the one Miami needs to keep around. How the Dolphins get under the cap will be worth monitoring.

Unrestricted free agents: Kirk Cousins (QB), Danielle Hunter (EDGE), Marcus Davenport (EDGE), Jordan Hicks (LB), Dalton Risner (LG), Olisaemeka Udoh (RT), Greg Joseph (K), Joshua Dobbs (QB), Jonathan Bullard (IDL), Chris Reed (LG), Brandon Powell (WR), Johnny Mundt (TE), Anthony Barr (LB), Nick Vigil (LB), Austin Schlottmann (C), David Quessenberry (RT), Sheldon Day (IDL), D.J. Wonnum (EDGE), Hakeem Adeniji (LT), James Lynch (IDL), Troy Dye (LB), K.J. Osborn (WR)



Projected cap space: $24,658,132



Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB



What do the Vikings do with Cousins? Do they turn the page on their longtime quarterback or keep him another year to keep the wide receivers (namely Justin Jefferson) happy? Minnesota is due for a roster reconstruction soon. This offseason may be the year that happens.

Unrestricted free agents: Hunter Henry (TE), Trent Brown (LT), Kendrick Bourne (WR), Riley Reiff (RT), Mike Gesicki (TE), Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Matthew Slater (WR), Myles Bryant (CB), Jalen Mills (S), Cody Davis (S), Kyle Dugger (S), Mack Wilson (LB), Josh Uche (EDGE), James Ferentz (RG), Anfernee Jennings (EDGE), Pharaoh Brown (TE), Jalen Reagor (WR), Michael Onwenu (RT)



Projected cap space: $66,032,006

Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB, QB



There's plenty of cap space for the Patriots to improve the roster. Are any of their free agents worth keeping? Kyle Dugger is due for a big raise, but New England has to revamp the offense. This team needs a franchise quarterback and pass-catching help so he can develop. They can take care of the latter in free agency.

Unrestricted free agents: Michael Thomas (WR), Andrus Peat (LT), Jameis Winston (QB), Trai Turner (RG), Jimmy Graham (TE), Lonnie Johnson Jr. (CB), Isaac Yiadom (CB), Zack Baun (LB), Cameron Erving (RT), Max Garcia (LG), Ugo Amadi (CB), Ty Summers (LB), Malcolm Roach (IDL), Johnathan Abram (S), Keith Kirkwood (WR), Kyle Phillips (EDGE), Andrew Dowell (LB), Eno Benjamin (RB)



Projected cap space: -$83,683,454

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S



Another offseason the Saints will have to clear cap space, which hinders their ability to significantly improve the roster. They're expected to move on from Michael Thomas and a few other longtime veterans. How will the Saints get under the cap this time?

Unrestricted free agents: Adoree' Jackson (CB), Saquon Barkley (RB), Tyrod Taylor (QB), Isaiah Simmons (S), A'Shawn Robinson (IDL), Parris Campbell (WR), Xavier McKinney (S), Jihad Ward (EDGE), Justin Pugh (LG), Matt Breida (RB), Casey Kreiter (LS), Sterling Shepard (WR), Jarrad Davis (LB), Randy Bullock (K), Matt Peart (RT), Sean Harlow (RG), Gunner Olszewski (WR), J.C. Hassenauer (C), Tyre Phillips (LG), Darnay Holmes (CB), Ben Bredeson (LG), Shane Lemieux (LG), Cam Brown (LB), Carter Coughlin (LB)



Projected cap space: $19,462,691

Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB



The Giants will have to make another Saquon Barkley decision and significantly improve the offensive line (again). The defense will also have to be revamped after Wink Martindale left. The Giants just don't have a lot of cap space to fix all their needs, hindered by the massive Daniel Jones contract.

Unrestricted free agents: Duane Brown (LT), Carl Lawson (EDGE), Jordan Whitehead (S), Chuck Clark (S), Mekhi Becton (RT), Bryce Huff (EDGE), Quinton Jefferson (IDL), Randall Cobb (WR), Greg Zuerlein (K), Solomon Thomas (EDGE), Al Woods (IDL), Justin Hardee (CB), Connor McGovern (C), Billy Turner (RT), Ashtyn Davis (S), Thomas Morstead (P), Trevor Siemian (QB), Ifeadi Odenigbo (EDGE), Jalyn Holmes (IDL), Sam Eguavoen (LB), Brett Rypien (QB), Bryce Hall (CB)



Projected cap space: $1,667,122

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR



Will the Jets be creative enough to keep Jordan Whitehead on their defense? Is the Mekhi Becton experiment over? They need to improve their offensive line, yet don't exactly have enough cap space to improve it on the open market. Getting a good No. 2 wideout to help out Garrett Wilson is critical as well.

Unrestricted free agents: Fletcher Cox (IDL), Brandon Graham (EDGE), Marcus Mariota (QB), D'Andre Swift (RB), Boston Scott (RB), Zach Cunningham (LB), Justin Evans (S), Shaquille Leonard (LB), Julio Jones (WR), Sua Opeta (LG), Rashaad Penny (RB), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR), Bradley Roby (CB), Nicholas Morrow (LB), Rick Lovato (LS), Roderick Johnson (LT), Albert Okwuegbunam (TE), Braden Mann (P), Jack Driscoll (RT), Shaun Bradley (LB), Quez Watkins (WR)



Projected cap space: $19,923,513

Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT

The Eagles need to revamp the entire back seven of their defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, as they await Jason Kelce's retirement decision. Fletcher Cox may not be back and Brandon Graham wants to come back. They also need to add a No. 3 wide receiver at some point. Expect the Eagles to be active in free agency.

Unrestricted free agents: Levi Wallace (CB), Montravius Adams (IDL0, Miles Killebrew (S), Kwon Alexander (LB), Markus Golden (EDGE), James Pierre (CB), Armon Watts (IDL), Chandon Sullivan (CB), Blake Martinez (LB), Mason Rudolph (QB), Miles Boykin (WR), Mykal Walker (LB), Elijah Riley (S)



Projected cap space: -$13,852,045

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB



The Steelers don't have a good crop of free agents, a good sign since they don't have to retain many without significantly hurting their roster. The offensive line could use some work, along with whether Pittsburgh decides to upgrade from Kenny Pickett or not at quarterback.

Unrestricted free agents: Randy Gregory (EDGE), Chase Young (EDGE), Sam Darnold (QB), Javon Kinlaw (IDL), Tashaun Gipson (S), Sebastian Joseph-Day (IDL), Clelin Ferrell (EDGE), Oren Burks (LB), Jon Feliciano (LG), Kevin Givens (IDL), Ray-Ray McCloud (WR), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (LB), Ross Dwelley (TE), Brandon Allen (QB), Logan Ryan (S), Chris Conley (WR), Matt Pryor (LT), Ben Bartch (LG), Charlie Woerner (TE)



Projected cap space: -$12,375,835

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S



The right side of the offensive line could use some work in San Francisco -- and Trent Williams isn't getting any younger on the left side ether. Chase Young could also be on his way out as the 49ers can't keep everyone on that pass-rushing unit. San Francisco will have to clear some cap space, too, but the 49ers still should have an elite roster in 2024.

Unrestricted free agents: Leonard Williams (IDL), Bobby Wagner (LB), Phil Haynes (LG), Drew Lock (QB), Devin Bush (LB), Noah Fant (TE), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Evan Brown (C), Mario Edwards Jr. (IDL), Damien Lewis (LG), Jason Peters (LT), Artie Burns (CB), Colby Parkinson (TE), DeeJay Dallas (RB)

Projected cap space: -$5,230,353

Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT

Williams is the big free agent in Seattle the Seahawks have to focus on retaining. Jordyn Brooks will also be a tough decision, as the Seahawks are set to revamp a defense in Mike Macdonald's image. The Seahawks could also use a consistent edge rusher if the new-look defense is going to work.

Unrestricted free agents: Mike Evans (WR), Ryan Jensen (C), Devin White (LB), Lavonte David (LB), Baker Mayfield (QB), Greg Gaines (IDL), William Gholston (IDL), Matt Feiler (LG), Antoine Winfield Jr. (S), Aaron Stinnie (LG), Chase Edmonds (RB), Ryan Neal (S), Zach Triner (LS), Chase McLaughlin (K), David Moore (WR), Pat O'Connor (EDGE), Cam Gill (LB), John Wolford (QB), Justin Skule (LT)

Projected cap space: $36,891,102

Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB

Will the Buccaneers actually let Mike Evans hit the open market? If Evans does, will Baker Mayfield go with him? This offseason will look significantly different if both Mayfield and Evans walk. Then there's the questions of Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield, too. The Buccaneers have a very good free agent class.

Unrestricted free agents: Ryan Tannehill (QB), Derrick Henry (RB), Denico Autry (IDL), Azeez Al-Shaair (LB), Aaron Brewer (C), Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB), Nick Folk (K), Terrell Edmunds (S), Kristian Fulton (CB), Morgan Cox (LS), Chris Moore (WR), Chris Hubbard (RT), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR), Trevis Gipson (EDGE), Trevon Wesco (TE), Corey Levin (C), Kyle Peko (IDL), Jaleel Johnson (IDL), Joseph Jones (LB), Jonathan Ward (RB), Kevin Rader (TE), K'Von Wallace (S), Calvin Throckmorton (RG)

Projected cap space: $67,770,341

Team needs: OT, WR, DT, CB, EDGE, RB

The Titans will move on from Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry as the franchise is in the midst of a rebuild. There aren't many free agents worth retaining and Tennessee has plenty of money to spend in free agency. Don't be surprised if the Titans are active once the legal tampering period begins.

Unrestricted free agents: Curtis Samuel (WR), Kendall Fuller (CB), Jacoby Brissett (QB), Cody Barton (LB), Cornelius Lucas (LT), Jeremy Reaves (S), Joey Slye (K), Efe Obada (EDGE), Khaleke Hudson (LB), David Mayo (LB), Antonio Gibson (RB), Jamison Crowder (WR), Tyler Larsen (C), Alex Armah (FB), Abdullah Anderson (IDL), Byron Pringle (WR), Saahdiq Charles (LG), Terrell Burgess (S). Kamren Curl (S), James Smith-Williams (EDGE), Casey Toohill (EDGE)

Projected cap space: $73,649,626

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB

The team with the most cap space available should be on a spending spree with not many free agents worth keeping. Remember, the Commanders also have the No. 2 overall pick as well. A busy offseason is on the horizon for the Commanders, who need to overhaul the entire defense. Is Kam Curl part of those plans?