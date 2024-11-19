Eleven weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're well past the midway point of the regular-season calendar. And the playoffs are just around the corner!
The NFC, in particular, is still very much up for grabs despite the Detroit Lions' dominance atop the conference, with nine different teams boasting at least five wins going into Week 12, and at least another three clubs still within reach of a late-year postseason push.
Here, we're sorting all the remaining wild card contenders, keeping in mind that only seven total NFC teams will secure playoff berths by the end of the 2024 campaign:
Division leaders
- Detroit Lions (9-1, NFC North)
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-2, NFC East)
- Arizona Cardinals (6-4, NFC West)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-5, NFC South)
Unofficially out of it
- Carolina Panthers (3-7): Bryce Young has settled in a bit since returning from the bench, but this group is still pretty offensively challenged. They're due for another major restocking in 2025.
- Dallas Cowboys (3-7): With Dak Prescott out for the season, the once-flashy offense is no more. Mike McCarthy, Mike Zimmer and the entire staff are careening toward a big breakup with Jerry Jones.
- New York Giants (2-8): After almost six seasons, Daniel Jones is finally out as the starting quarterback. Tommy DeVito could offer a spark, but this team is perpetually in transition.
Wild card contenders
The following teams are currently fighting for three (3) available wild card spots.
|1
|They go mostly as Jordan Love goes, which is why they're a roller coaster ride. Love's persistent gunslinging gets them into trouble, but it also keeps opposing defenses on their toes. The tough Josh Jacobs-led ground game and opportunistic defense should help as the games get colder.
|2
|The rival Eagles humbled them a bit, and back-to-back games against real defenses have rendered star rookie Jayden Daniels human. Still, the quarterback offers tantalizing juice as a dual threat, and their offensive operation has really hummed when in rhythm. Could they be a year away yet?
|3
|It's always fair to wonder if Sam Darnold can/will take care of the ball down the stretch, but Kevin O'Connell's got enough playmakers, and enough defensive push from Brian Flores' physical front, to keep this club competitive against anyone. Hopefully they can find consistency in the run game.
|4
|This is one of the uglier versions of Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, lacking the punishing touch that made San Francisco a juggernaut in 2023. Brock Purdy has remained crafty amid the chaos, but the fragility of his top weapons, including Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, has come at a cost.
|5
|It's like they have an "on" and "off" switch this year. Matthew Stafford has sandwiched clunkers between heroics, with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua still giving Sean McVay one of the NFL's top receiving duos. The defense has been scattershot, ranked in the bottom 10 in yards allowed.
|6
|Speaking of scattershot, have you met Geno Smith? Few quarterbacks balance forced throws with late-game magic quite like this guy. His weapons (i.e. Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf) are elite, and Mike Macdonald's defense can be, too. The trouble has been putting it all together consistently.
|7
|Just weeks removed from firing coach Dennis Allen and trading top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the Saints are enjoying an offensive bump while spreading the ball around. Derek Carr and Taysom Hill are capable of splash plays. At 4-7, it's possible their hole could just be too deep to overcome.
|8
|Baker Mayfield has generally lived up to expectations, justifying the Buccaneers' move to extend him as the gutsy face of the offense. Everything's crumbled around him, though, with serious injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs regularly putting them behind the 8 ball.
|9
|The Bears are simultaneously scrappy and in turmoil, hoping to avoid a fifth straight loss while matched up with the Vikings in Week 12. A change at play-caller seemed to calm the frenetic Caleb Williams, and D'Andre Swift can move. But they've too often relied on ugly, low-scoring games.