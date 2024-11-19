Eleven weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, which means we're well past the midway point of the regular-season calendar. And the playoffs are just around the corner!

The NFC, in particular, is still very much up for grabs despite the Detroit Lions' dominance atop the conference, with nine different teams boasting at least five wins going into Week 12, and at least another three clubs still within reach of a late-year postseason push.

Here, we're sorting all the remaining wild card contenders, keeping in mind that only seven total NFC teams will secure playoff berths by the end of the 2024 campaign:

Division leaders

Unofficially out of it

Carolina Panthers (3-7): Bryce Young has settled in a bit since returning from the bench, but this group is still pretty offensively challenged. They're due for another major restocking in 2025.

(3-7): Bryce Young has settled in a bit since returning from the bench, but this group is still pretty offensively challenged. They're due for another major restocking in 2025. Dallas Cowboys (3-7): With Dak Prescott out for the season, the once-flashy offense is no more. Mike McCarthy, Mike Zimmer and the entire staff are careening toward a big breakup with Jerry Jones.

(3-7): With Dak Prescott out for the season, the once-flashy offense is no more. Mike McCarthy, Mike Zimmer and the entire staff are careening toward a big breakup with Jerry Jones. New York Giants (2-8): After almost six seasons, Daniel Jones is finally out as the starting quarterback. Tommy DeVito could offer a spark, but this team is perpetually in transition.

Wild card contenders

The following teams are currently fighting for three (3) available wild card spots.