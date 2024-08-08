The NFL preseason kicked off last week with the Hall of Fame Game, yet this week is when the full slate of exibition games start. All 32 teams will be in action as the preparation for the regular season and the quest to finalize the 53-man roster begins.

Some teams will play starters and others won't. If the starters do play, it won't be for very long. There's also a factor of Hurricane Debby and its remnants soaking up the East Coast, affecting some of the games and the preparation leading into them.

With Week 1 of the preseason set to kick off, here's one aspect to watch in each game this weekend:

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The debut of Drake Maye: The No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft will make his debut in Foxborough in Thursday's preseason opener. Maye, who grew up a Panthers and Cam Newton fan, will take his first NFL snaps against his childhood team.

Maye hasn't had a strong training camp, but it's important for the Patriots to see their quarterback take command of the offense and make smart decisions. Wouldn't hurt to see Maye showcase his athleticism either.

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET

Return of Shane Zylstra: The Lions have a competitive tight end room, led by one of the best rookies last season in Sam LaPorta. Easy to forget about Zylstra, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Zylstra is competing with Brock Wright for playing time, yet he's shown he can be a red zone target for Jared Goff (caught three touchdowns in a game in December 2022).

Can Zylstra make the Lions? Detroit will get a good look at him this week.

Friday, 7 p.m. ET

Every snap Michael Penix Jr. takes: Penix isn't likely to see the field in his rookie season if Kirk Cousins stays on the field. This preseason will be the best opportunity to see what the No. 8 overall pick brings to the Falcons offense.

Penix has looked sharp in training camp, so the Falcons will get to see if that translates to live-action games. These are preseason games worth watching into the second half with all the snaps Penix will take. Cousins will be the Week 1 starter, so let's not start that narrative.

Friday, 7 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Justin Fields' debut as QB1: Russell Wilson isn't going to play in Friday's preseason opener, so Fields will get the start. Pending on how much coach Mike Tomlin plays the 1s, this is an opportunity for Fields to potentially pull ahead in the competition for the starting quarterback job.

Wilson may be QB1 on the depth chart, but Fields playing with the starters will be a good audition. Fields can also showcase how well that quarterback-wide receiver chemistry is with George Pickens.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Mekhi Becton at RG: The Eagles want to see how Becton plays out at right guard this summer, instilling him with the first team after Tyler Steen went down with an ankle injury. The former first-round pick is massive (6-7, 363) and has been tested going against Jalen Carter in 11-on-11s during camp.

The first step is Becton's big challenge, which makes the Ravens a good test.

Saturday, Noon ET

Jayden Daniels' debut: Daniels is going to start Saturday's preseason opener, so Commanders fans will get a good look at their new franchise quarterback. The Commanders' brass have raved about how quickly Daniels has grasped the system and how he prepares for practices.

While coach Dan Quinn preaches competition, Daniels should be the Week 1 starter based on how camp has progressed. His stock could significantly rise in his preseason debut.

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The debut of Caleb Williams: With the Hall of Fame Game taking place last week, the Bears decided to sit out the No. 1 overall pick. That won't be the case this week, as Williams is set to play in Chicago's second preseason game.

Williams and the offense are still trying to find consistency in the pass game, which has been subpar in camp. The downfield throws are not there and the offensive line has struggled, making Williams' job more difficult. Might need to temper expectations this weekend.

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The quarterback battle -- for both teams: There's a quarterback battle for both the Raiders and Vikings. For the Raiders, it's between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew -- and no player has separated themselves for the job. The early edge goes to Minshew, but coach Antonio Pierce admitted he'll let it play out.

For the Vikings, the battle is between Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy. Darnold is projected to start Week 1, but McCarthy can close the gap with a good preseason. Of course, this depends when McCarthy enters the game.

This game may be the one to watch this weekend.

Saturday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Keisean Nixon returning kicks: With the new kickoff rules taking place, it will be exciting to see Nixon -- who is the best kick returner in the game. The two-time All-Pro returner gets his first opportunity to showcase his return skills in the new kickoff format this weekend, admitting this new format has changed the game for him.

Nixon is going to get to return kicks at a significantly higher rate. This is the player who should make the excitement of the new return format worth watching.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Andrei Iosivas moving up depth chart: The hype is real for the former Princeton standout, who has stood out as a trusted target in Ja'Marr Chase's absence. Iosivas is becoming a trusted wideout for Joe Burrow, showcasing he can fill the Tyler Boyd role in the Bengals offense.

The preseason opener will be a big one for Iosivas, who can play both outside and in the slot. Burrow is a big fan of his game.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Ricky Pearsall playing?: Whenever the 49ers decide to pull the trigger on a Brandon Aiyuk trade is up for debate, putting the spotlight on Pearsall. With Aiyuk close to being on the move, Pearsall slides in as the player to watch in this offense.

Pearsall was struggling to gain separation in training camp, but missed the first few practices with a shoulder injury. He aggravated the shoulder again in Tuesday's practice, putting his status for the preseason opener in doubt. The 49ers need to get Pearsall on the field at some point.

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The Chiefs' LT battle: Will the Chiefs have second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia protecting Patrick Mahomes' blind side? Kansas City has a left tackle competition brewing between Suamataia and Wanya Morris, with Suamataia getting the reps with the 1s. The Chiefs are intrigued by Suamataia's athleticism, but can he hold up in pass protection?

The preseason will be a good test.

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET

Easton Stick as first-team quarterback: Justin herbert isn't coming back this preseason (foot), making who the Chargers QB2 will be even more paramount. The offense has struggled without Herbert, stalling in the weeks he's been out.

Perhaps Stick can find his mojo in the preseason opener. The Chargers significantly struggled without Herbert last season, needing to find insurance in case Herbert gets injured. Stick's throws will be worth monitoring.

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET

Michael Wilson's emergence at WR: Marvin Harrison's debut will be fun, but the Cardinals have a good No. 2 wideout in Wilson. Between finding ways to juggle watching fiancée Sophia Smith in training camp (Smith plays for the United States women's national soccer team) in camp and practicing, Wilson continues to be a trusted target for Kyler Murray.

Wilson has been the best receiver during the high-intensity practices, giving the Cardinals hope they'll have a competent offense in 2024.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Jarrett Stidham as QB1: Stidham is No. 1 on the depth chart and will get the first crack at winning the starting job in Denver's preseason opener. Stidham is competing with rookie Bo Nix and veteran Zach Wilson for the job, as all three should get playing time in the preseason opener.

How Stidham fares with the 1s will be an indicator if he can gain separation in the quarterback battle.

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFLN)

The Cowboys rookie offensive linemen: The Cowboys drafted Tyler Guyton in the first round and Cooper Beebe in the third round, two players expected to start on their offensive line. Guyton has gotten off the snap well in the early portion of training camp as he's competing for the starting left tackle spot.

Beebe's transition to center is a work in progress, so live reps in the preseason will be critical. The Cowboys offensive line has the potential to be really good, but that comes down to Guyton and Beebe.