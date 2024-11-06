1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The Ravens might be the class of the AFC, and Jackson is the main reason for it. He's hitting new levels of efficiency, averaging 9.2 yards per throw, and remains a home run threat every time he runs. No one's playing the position with more effortless swagger and production.

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Another week, another highlight-reel effort from Allen, who's elevated every part of his remade supporting cast. When Amari Cooper's healthy again, the Bills should be even scarier.

3 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals have been unpredictable this year, but Burrow has not. A year after injuries ruined his season, the Pro Bowler looks as good as ever while firing precision strikes on the move. (+2)

4 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

The rookie does everything right, from controlling the ball to exploding for first-down runs to instilling weekly confidence in his teammates. He's made the Commanders a legitimate power.

5 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

The Lions have been so good lately, they've barely needed him through the air. When called upon alongside their dynamic ground game, though, he's thrown it with precision and confidence. (-2)

6 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Jim Harbaugh's offense, which features a resurgent J.K. Dobbins, has gradually unlocked a more comfortable version of Herbert, who's back to lasering the ball downfield in big spots. (+2)

7 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

It's astounding how calm and collected he looks when he's got Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and/or DeVonta Smith upright. He's dealing the ball to every level quickly, and boasts 18 total scores. (+2)

8 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Christian McCaffrey's anticipated return to the lineup should help him ease in rather than rely so much on play-extending scrambles. He's still been quite resilient for a banged-up group. (-2)

9 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Everyone harped on his turnovers, wondering how the Chiefs could be unbeaten with his middling numbers. Yet no one batted an eye after he tossed three scores against Todd Bowles' defense. (+1)

10 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

He fought valiantly against the reigning champion Chiefs in Week 9, keeping the Buccaneers in the mix. Unfortunately, with his top wideouts still hurt, he'll have to string together such efforts. (-1)

11 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

The NFC South looks like the Falcons' to lose, and Cousins' sturdy arm deserves a lot of the credit. He's now hit almost 80% of his throws, with seven scores and zero picks, in his last two wins. (+1)

12 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Vikings fans got the full Darnold experience against the Colts, as the veteran had three ugly turnovers, but finished strong with three scores. Hopefully his shuffled O-line stays strong. (-1)

13 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Neck and neck with the rival Seahawks in Week 9, Stafford uncorked a signature deep ball to give the Rams a walk-off win, proving that his big-play talent should keep L.A. relevant in the NFC West. (+2)

14 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Playing through pain to face the rival Lions, Love suffered mostly from self-inflicted wounds, trying to make something out of nothing to the point he aided Detroit. He's a boom-or-bust playmaker.

15 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The bumps and bruises of his supporting cast might finally be taking a toll. The Texans lead the AFC South, but Stroud's had a few clunkers while trying to compensate for lofty expectations. (-2)

16 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Arizona is arguably best suited when Murray has to throw it less, leaning instead on the James Conner ground game. Still, the dual threat has been more protective of the ball this year. (-2)

17 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

He took another step forward in his second game back from a concussion, making quick-reaction darts to keep the Dolphins close with the Bills. Miami is practically asking him to be perfect. (+1)

18 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Resting up on the Steelers' bye after two mildly encouraging wins as the starter, Wilson will return with an added deep threat at his disposal in Mike Williams, another contested-catch specialist. (+2)

19 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

The guy never stops airing it out, for better and worse. Three picks helped put Seattle in a hole in an important divisional game, but his late strikes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba also kept them alive. (+3)

20 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

It's still fair to wonder if he can hold up down the stretch, with New York trying to claw out of a hole. But his connection with Davante Adams looked more normal in the Jets' win over the Texans. (+8)

21 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Almost every positive Lawrence play or game seems to be sandwiched between head-scratching gaffes this year, which is an extension of 2023 woes. He can sling it, but the system is a mess. (-5)

22 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

He was back on the field against the Panthers, but it didn't stop Carolina from pulling off the upset, and prompting New Orleans' dismissal of coach Dennis Allen. Carr's own time may be up soon. (-1)

23 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

The first-round rookie has been predictably uneven when throwing it deep. But at least he has the skill set to push the ball, bringing some much-needed energy to a rebuilding Patriots group.

24 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

It's been an awfully streaky year for the No. 1 pick. Sitting at 4-2 not long ago, Williams has endured back-to-back duds in which his frequent scrambling left some layups on the field. (-7)

25 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Faced with a legitimate contender in the Ravens, the rookie had predictably few answers, struggling to elevate Sean Payton's unit. His athleticism still makes him an intriguing prospect. (-2)

26 Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB

Inserted as the new QB1 following Anthony Richardson's understandable demotion, the 39-year-old got little ground support, and, of course, offered none, in a wholly middling loss to the Vikings. (-2)

27 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

One week after chucking it deep to upset the rival Ravens, Winston's characteristically zealous approach got the best of him, bringing the Browns back to earth against the Chargers. (-2)

28 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

It's possible Jones might be on his last legs as the Giants' starter. While he protects the ball well enough, and can move the chains as a runner, Brian Daboll doesn't seem to trust him airing it out.

29 Desmond Ridder Las Vegas Raiders QB

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn't committed to a starter for after the club's Week 10 bye, but the newly acquired Ridder finished the last outing, replacing the repeatedly benched Gardner Minshew.

30 Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB

Coach Brian Callahan is "hopeful" Will Levis will return this week, but until we see the youngster back under center, Rudolph is the man. Either way, Tennessee lacks a trustworthy starter. (+2)

31 Cooper Rush Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott will miss at least four games, thanks to a hamstring injury, which means the veteran backup Rush is on track to make his first start in two years. He went 4-1 as a fill-in in 2022.

32 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB