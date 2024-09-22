Another week of NFL football is nearly in the books, and Sunday was chock-full of drama. The New Orleans Saints suffered their first defeat before a roaring Superdome crowd. The Green Bay Packers won a second straight game without Jordan Love. And the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers stayed unbeaten, continuing to defy preseason expectations centered on once-daunting quarterback situations.

Who are the absolute biggest winners and losers of Week 3? Here's a roundup:

Winner: Vic Fangio's defense

Six days after Kirk Cousins embarrassed the Philadelphia Eagles with a flawless game-winning fourth-quarter drive, Fangio had his unit locked in to outlast the equally physical New Orleans Saints. Derek Carr and Co. came into Sunday's matchup as the NFL's highest-octane attack, but they got next to nothing on the ground and/or in the red zone. If not for the Eagles "D," Philly might be 1-2 right now.

Loser: The Chargers' health

Los Angeles sought to start 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to lose the game and a plethora of big names, from quarterback Justin Herbert and tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to pass rusher Joey Bosa, to injury. Jim Harbaugh can instill physicality into this team, but you can only go so far if your star talent isn't available.

Winner: Vikings' reputation

It was impossible not to highlight Minnesota's surprisingly solid start after the first two weeks, but now Sam Darnold and Co. have logged back-to-back home upsets of legitimate contenders -- first the San Francisco 49ers, now the Houston Texans. Darnold has been exuding legitimately elite command in an impressively deep lineup, and Brian Flores' defense might be the most versatile and physical in the entire NFL.

Loser: Mike McDaniel's offense

It was going to be hard for the Miami Dolphins coach not to fall flat immediately following Tua Tagovailoa's latest injury-related exit, and Skylar Thompson suffering an injury of his own against the Seattle Seahawks didn't help. But the entire unit had no answers against Mike Macdonald, resulting in yet another blowout loss for a once-promising staff and setup. At least Tyler Huntley is still waiting in the wings under center?

Winner: Andy Dalton as QB1

Most agree that Bryce Young was done no favors after the Carolina Panthers drafted him No. 1 overall in 2023. But coach Dave Canales looks justified in sitting Young in favor of aging backup Andy Dalton after the latter somehow became the first NFL quarterback to toss 300+ yards and three scores this season. The most important stat of all: Dalton got the Panthers in the win column against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Loser: Will Levis' job security

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan said after the club's loss to the Green Bay Packers that he won't bench Levis despite another turnover-riddled outing, but that doesn't mean the 2023 second-round pick isn't wearing away his grip on the top job. Callahan needs to prove he's getting growth from his players, and Levis, while gifted, is now up to five picks in three winless games despite improved weaponry.

Winner: Mike Tomlin

Even the all-time coach's biggest defenders probably didn't expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to be sitting at 3-0, fresh off a decisive win over the Chargers, with Justin Fields still under center. Fields has done the job well enough so far, allowing Tomlin's defense to run the show. And Russell Wilson is still waiting around as veteran insurance under center for a team that once again looks primed to hang around the playoff picture.