qb-power-rankings-week-8-mayfield.jpg
Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Nothing ignites a good NFL discussion quite like quarterbacks. And it makes sense: They're the most important ingredient in a championship recipe. All quarterbacks, of course, are at least partially a product of their situations, but that just means their current standing can be a good barometer for a team's Super Bowl hopes.

Check out the latest Super Bowl odds and place a wager at Fanatics.

With that in mind, this is how we'd sort today's signal-callers right now (with some additional short-term projection baked in). These rankings are subject to change as the season unfolds, as they're based more on current standing than the bigger picture, built to tell the story of each quarterback's respective rise and fall.

Without further ado, the Week 9 pecking order:

2024 NFL QB Power Rankings
1
player headshot
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
The Ravens are 5-3, but Jackson is playing like the quarterback of an 8-0 team. He could still use more consistency from his pass catchers, but even so, his sheer electricity keeps Baltimore afloat. On pace for 1,000 rushing yards, he's also up to 19 total scores and just two picks. MVP stuff. You can place a wager on sports betting apps for Jackson for MVP at sportsbooks such as Caesars.
2
player headshot
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB
He's had a few games this year where the Bills haven't needed him to be his typical Superman self, but even so, the threat of his natural play-extending ability elevates the entire supporting cast. (+1)
3
player headshot
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
Even when he barely throws the ball, he's on the money. Yes, the Lions are loaded. But he's hitting all the downfield shots when he needs to as of late. No one's averaging more yards per throw. (+2)
4
player headshot
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
His typically pinpoint accuracy wasn't always there in his return from a rib injury, but the magic remained, as evidenced by his perfect Hail Mary walk-off. He's a special talent in every way.
5
player headshot
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
The Bengals are quickly running out of time to make up ground in the AFC, but it's not for a lack of precision-passing effort from their Pro Bowl leader. He's not been perfect, but he's been sharp.&nbsp; (-1)
6
player headshot
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
The numbers (10 TDs, 7 INTs) aren't as clean as usual, but his elite poise was back on display in a rout of the Cowboys. He's also been especially valuable as a shifty scrambler this season. (+3)
7
player headshot
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
Jameis Winston, is that you? A year after reviving his career thanks to a fair amount of ball control, Mayfield's back to gunning it, for better and worse. The Buccaneers live and die by his darts. (-3)
8
player headshot
Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB
Don't look now, but Herbert might be rediscovering his Pro Bowl form. Barely called upon to open his first year under Jim Harbaugh, his second-level accuracy has been a highlight of late. (+4)
9
player headshot
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
After head-scratching throws muddied the start of his season, Hurts has really settled in, looking like his peak self in a decisive win over the Bengals, reading the entire field on key downs. (+2)
10
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
Plenty will scoff at his ranking seeing as he's got more picks (9) than scoring passes (8). But the Chiefs are not 7-0 without him. He keeps killing teams with his underrated legs in crunch time. (-2)
11
player headshot
Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB
Minnesota's dropped two straight, mostly because Brian Flores' defense is struggling to stop the big play through the air. Can Darnold keep his composure with his left tackle now out for the year? (-2)
12
player headshot
Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB
Make that two (2) four-touchdown shootouts over the rival Buccaneers. He's had some clunkers when poorly protected, but he also has Atlanta in position to make noise in the NFC South. (+1)
13
player headshot
C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is facing pressure on more than 40% of his dropbacks, which helps to explain his streaky stretches. Now his receiving corps is also more banged up. (-3)
14
player headshot
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
Like his 4-4 Cardinals, he's been somewhat hit or miss. There's little denying the dual threat's got more confidence flicking it downfield with Marvin Harrison Jr. on the other end, however. (+3)
15
player headshot
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB
Just when you're ready to write him off as an old man saddled with a battered supporting cast, Stafford roars back to life with a string of acrobatic missiles. The Rams aren't done just yet. (+6)
16
player headshot
Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB
He and Doug Pederson may be in for another world of trouble, with all three of the team's top wideouts nursing injuries. He at least showed some of his trademark zip against the Packers. (+2)
17
player headshot
Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB
A lot of his pre-bye-week playmaking steam dissipated against the Commanders, but Williams' late-game savviness nearly helped Chicago pull off a last-minute win. He's built for this stage. (-3)
18
player headshot
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB
It's telling that Tagovailoa got the loudest cheers on Sunday for simply sliding to avoid major contact when scrambling. He clearly raises the Dolphins' floor, but his health remains the talking point. (+1)
19
player headshot
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
The only consistent thing about Prescott right now is his tendency to pad stats after falling into a deep hole. Despite the big payday this offseason, he's forcing the ball, desperate for a splash. (-3)
20
player headshot
Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB
Two starts, two solid, if unspectacular, wins for Wilson as Pittsburgh's top dog. One thing's for sure: The Steelers are more comfortable letting him uncork it deep than they were with Justin Fields.
21
player headshot
Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB
The veteran is expected back after a three-game absence due to an oblique injury, and boy do the Saints need him. New Orleans scored a combined 18 points with two backups the last two weeks.
22
player headshot
Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB
The Seahawks had better hope DK Metcalf can return to healthy form sooner rather than later. Mike Macdonald's entire team has struggled to stay disciplined as of late, and that includes Smith. (-7)
23
player headshot
Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB
Is it possible we're all supremely underrating this kid? Even on an offense in transition, the rookie has thrown eight scores to just one pick in a 5-1 stretch for Sean Payton. He's elusive, too! (+1)
24
player headshot
Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB
While ultra-gifted, the demoted Anthony Richardson was wholly unsteady as a passer. By contrast, Flacco has boasted unfazed touch as a pocket thrower. The Colts were right to reinstall him.
25
player headshot
Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB
He nearly threw the game away late against the Ravens, only to launch a perfect bomb and seal the upset. In other words, Winston is still Winston. The Browns are at least a fun watch now.
26
player headshot
Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB
Rookie Drake Maye left Week 8 with a concussion, which means he's likely a long shot to return for the Patriots' next matchup. Brissett was surprisingly agile against the rival Jets to lead an upset.
27
player headshot
Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB
The Packers almost have to play it safe with gunslinging starter Jordan Love, who's hurt again and already returned from an MCL sprain this year. Fortunately, the shifty Willis has been sharp in relief.
28
player headshot
Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB
Rodgers occasionally flashes his signature wrist-flick precision, but far too often in 2024, he's simply looked old. Not even Davante Adams' arrival has shifted him into a comfortable gear. (-5)
29
player headshot
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
He hung in there against a physical Steelers defense, even hitting on some pretty deep strikes. He and the Giants' oft-befuddling offensive staff just don't ever seem to be fully on the same page.
30
player headshot
Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB
The journeyman at least kept the silver and black competitive against the unbeaten Chiefs. Still, it wouldn't be a shock to see Antonio Pierce turn to the younger Desmond Ridder at some point.
31
player headshot
Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB
Bryce Young got another start in Week 8 after Dalton was involved in a car accident. Neither Panthers signal-caller seems to have the full trust of overmatched coach Dave Canales. (-3)
32
player headshot
Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB
It was never going to be easy for the backup to go into Detroit and keep the hurting Titans competitive against an NFC powerhouse. Will Levis should be back in the saddle soon. (+1)