1 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

The Ravens are 5-3, but Jackson is playing like the quarterback of an 8-0 team. He could still use more consistency from his pass catchers, but even so, his sheer electricity keeps Baltimore afloat. On pace for 1,000 rushing yards, he's also up to 19 total scores and just two picks. MVP stuff. You can place a wager on sports betting apps for Jackson for MVP at sportsbooks such as Caesars.

2 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

He's had a few games this year where the Bills haven't needed him to be his typical Superman self, but even so, the threat of his natural play-extending ability elevates the entire supporting cast. (+1)

3 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Even when he barely throws the ball, he's on the money. Yes, the Lions are loaded. But he's hitting all the downfield shots when he needs to as of late. No one's averaging more yards per throw. (+2)

4 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

His typically pinpoint accuracy wasn't always there in his return from a rib injury, but the magic remained, as evidenced by his perfect Hail Mary walk-off. He's a special talent in every way.

5 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

The Bengals are quickly running out of time to make up ground in the AFC, but it's not for a lack of precision-passing effort from their Pro Bowl leader. He's not been perfect, but he's been sharp. (-1)

6 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

The numbers (10 TDs, 7 INTs) aren't as clean as usual, but his elite poise was back on display in a rout of the Cowboys. He's also been especially valuable as a shifty scrambler this season. (+3)

7 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Jameis Winston, is that you? A year after reviving his career thanks to a fair amount of ball control, Mayfield's back to gunning it, for better and worse. The Buccaneers live and die by his darts. (-3)

8 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Don't look now, but Herbert might be rediscovering his Pro Bowl form. Barely called upon to open his first year under Jim Harbaugh, his second-level accuracy has been a highlight of late. (+4)

9 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

After head-scratching throws muddied the start of his season, Hurts has really settled in, looking like his peak self in a decisive win over the Bengals, reading the entire field on key downs. (+2)

10 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Plenty will scoff at his ranking seeing as he's got more picks (9) than scoring passes (8). But the Chiefs are not 7-0 without him. He keeps killing teams with his underrated legs in crunch time. (-2)

11 Sam Darnold Minnesota Vikings QB

Minnesota's dropped two straight, mostly because Brian Flores' defense is struggling to stop the big play through the air. Can Darnold keep his composure with his left tackle now out for the year? (-2)

12 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Make that two (2) four-touchdown shootouts over the rival Buccaneers. He's had some clunkers when poorly protected, but he also has Atlanta in position to make noise in the NFC South. (+1)

13 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is facing pressure on more than 40% of his dropbacks, which helps to explain his streaky stretches. Now his receiving corps is also more banged up. (-3)

14 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB

Like his 4-4 Cardinals, he's been somewhat hit or miss. There's little denying the dual threat's got more confidence flicking it downfield with Marvin Harrison Jr. on the other end, however. (+3)

15 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Just when you're ready to write him off as an old man saddled with a battered supporting cast, Stafford roars back to life with a string of acrobatic missiles. The Rams aren't done just yet. (+6)

16 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

He and Doug Pederson may be in for another world of trouble, with all three of the team's top wideouts nursing injuries. He at least showed some of his trademark zip against the Packers. (+2)

17 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

A lot of his pre-bye-week playmaking steam dissipated against the Commanders, but Williams' late-game savviness nearly helped Chicago pull off a last-minute win. He's built for this stage. (-3)

18 Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins QB

It's telling that Tagovailoa got the loudest cheers on Sunday for simply sliding to avoid major contact when scrambling. He clearly raises the Dolphins' floor, but his health remains the talking point. (+1)

19 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

The only consistent thing about Prescott right now is his tendency to pad stats after falling into a deep hole. Despite the big payday this offseason, he's forcing the ball, desperate for a splash. (-3)

20 Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Two starts, two solid, if unspectacular, wins for Wilson as Pittsburgh's top dog. One thing's for sure: The Steelers are more comfortable letting him uncork it deep than they were with Justin Fields.

21 Derek Carr New Orleans Saints QB

The veteran is expected back after a three-game absence due to an oblique injury, and boy do the Saints need him. New Orleans scored a combined 18 points with two backups the last two weeks.

22 Geno Smith Seattle Seahawks QB

The Seahawks had better hope DK Metcalf can return to healthy form sooner rather than later. Mike Macdonald's entire team has struggled to stay disciplined as of late, and that includes Smith. (-7)

23 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Is it possible we're all supremely underrating this kid? Even on an offense in transition, the rookie has thrown eight scores to just one pick in a 5-1 stretch for Sean Payton. He's elusive, too! (+1)

24 Joe Flacco Indianapolis Colts QB

While ultra-gifted, the demoted Anthony Richardson was wholly unsteady as a passer. By contrast, Flacco has boasted unfazed touch as a pocket thrower. The Colts were right to reinstall him.

25 Jameis Winston Cleveland Browns QB

He nearly threw the game away late against the Ravens, only to launch a perfect bomb and seal the upset. In other words, Winston is still Winston. The Browns are at least a fun watch now.

26 Jacoby Brissett New England Patriots QB

Rookie Drake Maye left Week 8 with a concussion, which means he's likely a long shot to return for the Patriots' next matchup. Brissett was surprisingly agile against the rival Jets to lead an upset.

27 Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB

The Packers almost have to play it safe with gunslinging starter Jordan Love, who's hurt again and already returned from an MCL sprain this year. Fortunately, the shifty Willis has been sharp in relief.

28 Aaron Rodgers New York Jets QB

Rodgers occasionally flashes his signature wrist-flick precision, but far too often in 2024, he's simply looked old. Not even Davante Adams' arrival has shifted him into a comfortable gear. (-5)

29 Daniel Jones New York Giants QB

He hung in there against a physical Steelers defense, even hitting on some pretty deep strikes. He and the Giants' oft-befuddling offensive staff just don't ever seem to be fully on the same page.

30 Gardner Minshew Las Vegas Raiders QB

The journeyman at least kept the silver and black competitive against the unbeaten Chiefs. Still, it wouldn't be a shock to see Antonio Pierce turn to the younger Desmond Ridder at some point.

31 Andy Dalton Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young got another start in Week 8 after Dalton was involved in a car accident. Neither Panthers signal-caller seems to have the full trust of overmatched coach Dave Canales. (-3)

32 Mason Rudolph Tennessee Titans QB