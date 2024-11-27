Thanksgiving is upon us, which means we're fast approaching the home stretch of the 2024 NFL season. There's still plenty of time for teams on the fringe to get back in the playoff picture, but even for those already looking ahead to 2025, there's reason for hope.

In the spirit of the holiday, here's one thing for which each of the 32 teams can be thankful this year:

The NFC West is wide open. Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon have taken strides, and the team's slip-ups have been offset by the battered nature of typically elite rivals in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Everything is still in front of them. Kirk Cousins has endured a roller coaster of a start in Atlanta, but at 6-5 in a winnable division, they're still very much in play for an NFC South title coming out of the bye.

Lamar Jackson is playing the best ball of his career. Derrick Henry's addition as a supersized bruiser has helped the MVP quarterback reach new heights. He's never looked so comfortable and dynamic.

Josh Allen doesn't need an all-world setup. With a reshuffled and occasionally injury-plagued receiving corps, he's remained a one-man show to keep the Bills among the AFC powers. Another run is on tap.

Bryce Young is making progress, finally. It took a move to the bench and then back, but the 2023 No. 1 pick has settled in as a decision-maker and on-target thrower, even in the face of pressure, as of late.

Staff turmoil isn't eroding Caleb Williams. It's anyone's guess how long Matt Eberflus will remain atop a team that simply can't get the small things right when it matters, but the rookie gunslinger has an "it" factor.

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection might save them yet. Another slow start for Zac Taylor's group was fueled by a porous defense. But man, can Burrow air it out to his speedster better than anyone.

There's a tiny sparkle of hope under center. Not for the long haul, really, but Jameis Winston's entry as an injury replacement of Deshaun Watson has at least brought some charisma and flash to the offense.

Jerry Jones might finally embrace real change. Then again, he's openly pondering a Mike McCarthy extension. But missing the playoffs might prompt him to totally reevaluate his status-quo approach.

Sean Payton seemingly got it right with Bo Nix. Occasionally ridiculed as a first-round reach, Nix is now in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation for his athletic and unfazed debut under center.

Their leadership structure remains among the NFL's best. No matter how this year ends, it's clear Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes know how to build a powerhouse. Their offense especially is an all-star team.

The top offseason additions are paying off. Josh Jacobs has helped ground Matt LaFleur's balanced offense amid a couple of Jordan Love bruises. And Xavier McKinney's ball-hawking has been a constant.

The AFC South is a trainwreck. C.J. Stroud and Co. went from popular Super Bowl pick to frazzled group in a hurry. Fortunately, a playoff ticket is still in sight thanks to ugly situations around the division.

Anthony Richardson has thick skin. The youngster may or may not be the long-term answer under center, but he's endured an abrupt benching, another injury absence and unsteady protection in Year 2.

Change is on the horizon. Doug Pederson helped cure the culture in 2022, but his injury-riddled offense has been stagnant for a while, leaving Trevor Lawrence as more of a question mark than a bona fide star.

Patrick Mahomes' killer instinct remains intact. Everyone around him is seemingly either aging, hurt or spare parts, but the quarterback's ridiculously efficient late-game scrambling has kept them a winner.

A real quarterback reset is all but guaranteed. With or without Antonio Pierce moving forward, how can they not invest more resources under center after shuffling between one ill-fitting backup after another?

Jim Harbaugh is bringing out the best in Justin Herbert. The quarterback may not have a top skill group, but his new coach has elevated both his comfort and confidence, in the pocket and on the move.

Their receivers remain among the NFL's best. That, of course, doesn't mean they always get the ball, with Matthew Stafford sometimes trapped behind an iffy line. But Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are legit.

Tua Tagovailoa is upright. For now. After going down with yet another concussion earlier this year, Miami should be grateful he's even standing tall, capable of making the Dolphins competitive with his precision.

Almost everyone has exceeded expectations. Sam Darnold was supposed to be a placeholder, but he's shepherding a deep, scrappy contender. Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are program builders.

The quarterback spot doesn't lack long-term intrigue. A year ago, Mac Jones was finishing up a dispiriting run as the starter. Drake Maye offers much more off-script upside as the new guy in town.

Proper change is likely in order. Derek Carr and Co. are fighting for wild-card relevance again, but Dennis Allen's exit signaled that team brass is finally, rightfully open to more of a foundational rebuild.

The front office will have to answer for offensive shortcomings. Daniel Jones' exit was to be expected, but general manager Joe Schoen also has to answer for a flawed, seemingly perpetual rebuild.

A total blowup awaits. Coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have already exited after pushing all their chips on the aging, ailing Aaron Rodgers. They badly need fresh ideas at the key spots.

Saquon Barkley is so much better than advertised. They unexpectedly paid top dollar for the running back, but his MVP-level dynamism has helped calm everyone, including Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni.

Mike Tomlin is maximizing his talent once again. An ugly loss to the Browns notwithstanding, Tomlin's assembled arguably his best playoff-caliber group in years, even while using two quarterbacks so far.

Brock Purdy has proven his worth amid the chaos. The fragility of their weapons and decline in defensive dominance might not result in another title bid, but the young quarterback has stayed poised.

Mike Macdonald's defense is promising. A dry spell threatened to derail their NFC West chances, but the former Baltimore Ravens coordinator has coaxed some suffocating games from the unit on the whole.

They won't go down without a fight. It's kind of been their M.O. for the entirety of the Baker Mayfield-Todd Bowles pairing, but the former has battled even without a slew of injured weapons on offense.

They've identified a few building blocks. Will Levis may or may not be one of them, but Tony Pollard and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have flashed as big-play talent for Brian Callahan's transitioning offense.

Jayden Daniels' magic should go well beyond 2024. The club's once-vaunted playoff hopes look fuzzier now. But the rookie quarterback has shown All-Pro-level flair as a dual-threat in his debut.