To the victors go the spoils, which is something the Kansas City Chiefs know very well these days. It didn't take long for the AFC to adopt another dynasty following the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era in New England. In fact, Kansas City's rise to the top began just after Brady's Patriots won it all for the sixth and final time.

The rest of the AFC may not like it, but the fact is that the Chiefs are the NFL's new dynasty. That was made crystal clear this postseason when Kansas City punched its third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl and fifth trip since 2019. Kansas City is now one win away from becoming the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

The Chiefs won their fifth AFC title in six years because of the performances of several individuals. Those players are recognized here as part of our All-AFC playoff team. And don't worry, non-Chiefs fans, more than a few players who don't play for the defending AFC champs made the cut, too.

Offense

Patrick Mahomes KC • QB • #15 CMP% 67.5 YDs 3928 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.76 View Profile

Josh Allen had better stats, but Mahomes once again led his team to a Super Bowl berth that included a win over Allen's Bills. Mahomes made several clutch plays during each of Kansas City's playoff wins over the Texans and Bills. He was especially good at spreading the ball around while keeping Houston's and Buffalo's defenses guessing. Mahomes also made an impact with several big runs.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 325 Yds 1921 TD 16 FL 1 View Profile

Henry is third in the NFL in postseason rushing yards despite playing in just two games. Henry destroyed Pittsburgh's defense in the wild-card round, rumbling for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry in Baltimore's divisional round loss to the Bills.

James Cook BUF • RB • #4 Att 207 Yds 1009 TD 16 FL 0 View Profile

Instead of taking a receiver, I decided to include Cooks as the second running back who made the cut. It's simply impossible to leave Cook off the list, as he is second to only Saquon Barkley in rushing yards this postseason. Cook scored three touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry during the playoffs.

Nico Collins HOU • WR • #12 TAR 99 REC 68 REC YDs 1006 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Making the cut for a second straight year, Collins leads the AFC in postseason receiving yards. He had eight grabs for 122 yards and a score in Houston's wild-card round win over the Chargers.

Xavier Worthy KC • WR • #1 TAR 98 REC 59 REC YDs 638 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Worthy made several big plays during each of Kansas City's playoff wins, including his touchdown in the AFC title game. The rookie caught 11 of 13 targets in the Chiefs' two playoff games. He has quickly become Mahomes' No. 1 receiver.

Travis Kelce KC • TE • #87 TAR 133 REC 97 REC YDs 823 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Baltimore's Isaiah Likely was considered, but the nod ultimately went to Kelce, who leads all AFC tight ends this postseason in receiving yards. He recorded a season-high 117 yards in Kansas City's divisional round win over Houston.

Dawkins led an offensive line that helped the Bills offense average 29 points per game during the playoffs. Dawkins provided solid protection for Allen and clear running lanes for Cook.

A two-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots, Thuney has become one of the pillars of the Chiefs' budding dynasty, Thuney has played at a Pro Bowl level throughout the Chiefs' three-peat run. Along with guard, Thuney has thrived at left tackle this year after being asked to change positions due to injury.

Humphrey has reinforced his status as the NFL's best center during the postseason. He and his teammates more than held their own against Buffalo's stingy front-seven during Sunday night's win.

Smith played a key role in the Chiefs' success, especially on the ground, during their two most recent playoffs wins. Smith helped Kansas City rush for 135 yards, its highest total since Week 12.

Stanley showed what he could do when healthy after injuries plagued him earlier in his career. The 2016 first-round pick played an integral role in Baltimore's offensive line's success against Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Defense

Anderson's 3.5 sacks lead the AFC this postseason and is second in the NFL to only the Eagles' Nolan Smith's four sacks. He had two sacks in Houston's divisional round loss to the Chiefs.

Madubuike's 2.5 playoff sacks are the most for an AFC defensive tackle. He took down Russell Wilson twice in Baltimore's wild-card playoff win over Pittsburgh.

Wharton is tied for eighth in the NFL in postseason sacks. One of those sacks came against Josh Allen in the AFC title game.

Tied for fourth in the NFL in postseason sacks, Karlaftis took down C.J. Stroud three times in the Chiefs' win over Houston.

Milano filled the stat sheet this postseason with 17 tackles and two sacks. He had a sack of Bo Nix in the wild-card round and one off of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game. His presence also limited Travis Kelce's impact.

Mack made his one playoff game count. He had six tackles and two sacks in the Chargers' loss to the Texans.

Bernard is tied for eighth in the NFL in postseason tackles. He had six tackles and a sack against the Broncos and six tackles and a half-sack vs. the Chiefs.

Stingley is just one of three players with multiple picks this postseason. He had a game for the ages against the Chargers with two picks, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

McDuffie is tied for fifth in the NFL in pass breakups this postseason. His presence alone helps free things up for the rest of the Chiefs defense, especially in the secondary.

Rapp's presence was sorely missed during Buffalo's loss to Kansas City. Prior to getting hurt, Rapp has enjoyed a successful postseason that included a pick of Lamar Jackson in the divisional round.

Hamlin leads all AFC safeties in playoff tackles. He had a huge sack/forced fumble of Lamar Jackson deep in Buffalo territory.

Special Teams

Bass has the most made field goals (six) in the postseason without a miss. He also made all seven of his PATs.

Waitman is the only AFC punter who has averaged over 50 yards a punt this postseason. Waitman's five punts against Baltimore averaged 51.4 yards, with each one landing inside the 20-yard line.

The Chiefs' return ace leads the NFL in postseason return yards with 217. His 41-yard punt return is also the NFL's longest this postseason.