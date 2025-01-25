The New York Giants are once again on the hunt for a franchise quarterback. The organization dipped its toe in these waters a year ago but ultimately decided to give Daniel Jones another crack at solidifying himself as the franchise's signal caller. He was released in late November. Now, the team is diving headfirst into the quarterback market, with the NFL Draft being the most likely place they'll turn to bring one aboard.

New York currently owns the No. 3 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft and if it were up to Tyrone Tracy Jr., he'd pick Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Tracy was asked directly who the Giants should add at quarterback and the rising sophomore running back was quick to highlight Ward as his favorite due to his duel-threat ability.

"Who do I think? I mean, to be honest with you, I'm a fan of Cam Ward," Tracy told the New York Post. "I think that the passing and the running, I think that's where the league is shifting to. Just off of [head coach Brian Daboll], his offense. We have a whole bunch of QB runs. We have a whole bunch of situations where the QB has to run. Not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can't run. I just know Cam Ward is the best. Off of film and stuff like that.

"He's my favorite. This is opinionated. But at the same time, whoever they choose to pick -- obviously, my opinion holds zero weight. I do want to put that out there. My opinion holds zero weight."

Of course, even if New York agrees with Tracy and has identified Ward as its top choice at quarterback, it's not exactly a straightforward pursuit. Both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns -- who own the No. 1 and No. 2 pick at the draft -- could also be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, which could take Ward off the board before the Giants are even on the clock, adding another wrinkle to the team's QB dilemma.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Ward coming off the board with the top overall pick and heading to Tennessee.

In 13 games played for the Hurricanes in 2024, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes while throwing for 4,313 yards passing and 39 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also rushed for 204 yards and four more scores.