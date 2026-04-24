The 2026 NFL Draft gets back underway on Friday night and Day 2 is loaded with prospects and potential landing spots that can have a massive impact on Fantasy Football in both redraft and Dynasty league formats. We saw just two running backs fly off the board on Day 1. With four more prospects in the mix for RB2 prior to the draft, they can see their stock rise significantly if several teams in need of a running back take that plunge. More so, wide receivers like Denzel Boston and Ted Hurst could become buzzworthy Fantasy targets if selected at the top of Day 2.

I'm amped up to explore the players to watch on Day 2 of the draft but first let's take a look back on what went down on Thursday night.

Day 2 Fantasy WRs to watch

Denzel Boston will most likely be the first skill position player selected in Round 2 with pre-draft reports suggesting the Giants might trade up to secure the projected first-round pick who fell to Day 2. Boston's skill set is the perfect fit for both Dart's skill set as a willing vertical and contested-catch thrower but also as the compliment to Malik Nabers. Boston is an outside X receiver and projects as a potential red zone threat immeidately at the NFL level. If the Giants don't trade up for him, this could be the perfect fit for Mendoza as a back-shoulder throw merchant.

The next tier of wide receiver prospects is debatable in many NFL circles. While I am enamored with the traits and projection for receivers like Ted Hurst and Bryce Lance, the NFL may value the route running and complete profiles of receivers Germie Bernard and Antonio Willims. Personally, I'd love to see Williams or Bernard in the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. The 49ers were my ideal landing spot for Concepcion and Cooper Jr. They never got the chance to draft either.

Both Hurst and Lance are prospects with elite traits that could make a major impact in Fantasy Football but they will need the draft capital to accompany them. I am hoping to hear their names selected early on Day 2. The Raiders, Dolphins, and Commanders come to mind as teams with volume available.

Other Fantasy prospects to know for Day 2

Several running backs like Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman and Emmett Johnson could hear their names on Day 2 and the hope for Fantasy purposes is that the Cowboys and Vikings are the teams calling their names. I love the fit for Washington Jr. with the Vikings and Coleman with the Cowboys.

Eli Stowers is the wild card on Day 2 as a move tight end. Think Mike Gesiciki but better. If he gets drafted by the right team -- and with early enough Day 2 draft capital -- they may have a high-volume role in mind for him right away. The Dolphins feel like that ideal landing spot.

Day 1 Fantasy rookies to know