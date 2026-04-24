How Denzel Boston stacks up in Fantasy Football and more potential NFL Draft Day 2 prospects to watch
There are still some excellent landing spots for the Day 2 prospects
The 2026 NFL Draft gets back underway on Friday night and Day 2 is loaded with prospects and potential landing spots that can have a massive impact on Fantasy Football in both redraft and Dynasty league formats. We saw just two running backs fly off the board on Day 1. With four more prospects in the mix for RB2 prior to the draft, they can see their stock rise significantly if several teams in need of a running back take that plunge. More so, wide receivers like Denzel Boston and Ted Hurst could become buzzworthy Fantasy targets if selected at the top of Day 2.
I'm amped up to explore the players to watch on Day 2 of the draft but first let's take a look back on what went down on Thursday night.
Day 2 Fantasy WRs to watch
Denzel Boston will most likely be the first skill position player selected in Round 2 with pre-draft reports suggesting the Giants might trade up to secure the projected first-round pick who fell to Day 2. Boston's skill set is the perfect fit for both Dart's skill set as a willing vertical and contested-catch thrower but also as the compliment to Malik Nabers. Boston is an outside X receiver and projects as a potential red zone threat immeidately at the NFL level. If the Giants don't trade up for him, this could be the perfect fit for Mendoza as a back-shoulder throw merchant.
The next tier of wide receiver prospects is debatable in many NFL circles. While I am enamored with the traits and projection for receivers like Ted Hurst and Bryce Lance, the NFL may value the route running and complete profiles of receivers Germie Bernard and Antonio Willims. Personally, I'd love to see Williams or Bernard in the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. The 49ers were my ideal landing spot for Concepcion and Cooper Jr. They never got the chance to draft either.
Both Hurst and Lance are prospects with elite traits that could make a major impact in Fantasy Football but they will need the draft capital to accompany them. I am hoping to hear their names selected early on Day 2. The Raiders, Dolphins, and Commanders come to mind as teams with volume available.
Other Fantasy prospects to know for Day 2
Several running backs like Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman and Emmett Johnson could hear their names on Day 2 and the hope for Fantasy purposes is that the Cowboys and Vikings are the teams calling their names. I love the fit for Washington Jr. with the Vikings and Coleman with the Cowboys.
Eli Stowers is the wild card on Day 2 as a move tight end. Think Mike Gesiciki but better. If he gets drafted by the right team -- and with early enough Day 2 draft capital -- they may have a high-volume role in mind for him right away. The Dolphins feel like that ideal landing spot.
Day 1 Fantasy rookies to know
- Raiders select QB Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza seems like an excellent fit for Klint Kubiak's design as an offensive coordinator and the Raiders should benefit from the return of LT Kolton Miller and the addition of Tyler Linderbaum. I'd still like to see them add more talent at receiver before I buy in on Mendoza in redraft.
- Cardinals select RB Jeremiyah Love. Love is the best prospect in the class by far and while this landing spot seems quirky on paper, I think it provides the best opportunity for passing game upside. The Cardinals can and will check down to Love and may even feature him in the pass game. I'd still be wary of using a first-round redraft pick on Love in a loaded RB year at the top.
- Titans select WR Carnell Tate. There isn't a better landing spot for Tate than Titans because Cam Ward has the arm talent to maximize Tate's skill set as a vertical threat and Brian Daboll's scheme take advantage of the two areas of the field where the former Ohio State receiver does his best work -- intermediate and vertical routes.
- Saints select WR Jordyn Tyson. There isn't a better fit for Tyson than with the Saints because Kellen Moore is the master of quick game and Tyler Shough was at his best running it in 2025. Tyson is the ultimate quick game winner in this draft class. Use him as the move Z receiver in the slot with Chris Olave on the outside and I won't be surprised if he earns more targets than Olave in Year 1.
- Rams select QB Ty Simpson. Simpson is only on the Dynasty radar and in order for me to buy in at all I have to defer to Sean McVay. Simpson has better athleticism and arm talent than you'd expect at 6-foot-1 with his frame, but not so much relative to the successful quarterbacks in the NFL.
- Jets select TE Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is an explosive athlete from a testing standpoint but it never translated to the production we expected at Oregon. He joins a Jets offense in limbo with a placeholder at QB in Geno Smith. It's difficult to see him breaking out in Year 1 like Colston Loveland, Harold Fannin Jr. and Tyler Warren did.
- Eagles select WR Makai Lemon. While Lemon was a predraft favorite for both myself and Jacob Gibbs, we find this landing spot nerve wracking. Jalen Hurts has never utilized a middle-of-the-field dominator like Lemon and the passing volume is never all that high for an Eagles team built to dominate on defense and run the football.
- Browns select WR KC Concepcion. A nightmare scenario for myself and Jacob Gibbs. Concepcion was our conviction call and predraft I went as far as to say he has potential to be WR1 in this class based on his traits and tape. The good news is that while this landing spot saps his redraft upside, he may find himself in a better spot in Dynasty if the Browns are able to draft a top QB in 2027.
- Jets select WR Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper could project as the Tyler Lockett for Smith in the short term, but it's hard to get excited about the touchdown upside in this landing spot and there are a lot of mouths to feed from a volume standpoint.
- Seahawks select RB Jadarian Price. The best surprise for Fantasy of Day 1. Price could take over immediately as the lead back if Zach Charbonnet is slow to recover from his torn ACL. His usage or lackthereof in the red zone will determine his upside in redraft leagues.