Eric Dickerson urges Aaron Donald to stay retired amid Rams comeback buzz

Aaron Donald recently hinted that he might end his two-year retirement to team up with Myles Garrett in Los Angeles. One Rams icon, however, argued that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would be better served staying retired.

Eric Dickerson, a Hall of Fame running back and the NFL's record holder for rushing yards in a season, recently said that, while he would love to see Donald and Garrett wreak havoc on opposing offenses together, he doesn't think it is necessary for Donald to come out of retirement.

"Stay retired," Dickerson told TMZ Sports when asked for his advice to Donald. "Enjoy retirement, man. Aaron did what he did."

There are two main reasons Dickerson argues that Donald should remain retired. One, Dickerson said the Rams, as currently constructed, are good enough to compete for a title. This offseason, the Rams acquired a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Garrett and former Chiefs All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

"We should have made [the Super Bowl] last year," Dickerson said of the Rams, who lost two close games last season to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Secondly, Dickerson doesn't think Donald needs to play football again.

"He's such a great player," Dickerson said. "I loved to watch him play. ... If he wants to come back and play, play. But why? What does he have to prove? He has nothing to prove."

The 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald enjoyed a dominant 10-year run with the Rams, during which he set a franchise record with 111 sacks. His first decade with the Rams also included 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods (he and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders are the only players to start their careers with 10 straight Pro Bowl selections), nine All-Pro selections, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. Donald, J.J. Watt and Lawrence Taylor are the only players to win Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Donald is Pro Football Reference's highest-rated defensive tackle of all-time, ahead of Hall of Famers Bob Lilly, Randy White, Alan Page and Joe Greene, among others.

By coming back, Donald would risk joining the relatively long list of notable NFL players who had underwhelming comebacks, including players like Reggie White. There have also been more than a few successful comebacks, none better than John Riggins, the Hall of Fame running back who led Washington to the franchise's first Super Bowl win two years after his first retirement.