New York Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter's rookie season has been largely forgettable from a production standpoint. And for the first time in his career during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Carter was benched to open the first quarter. Carter was asleep at the team facility and missed a mid-week walkthrough, according to The Athletic.

Playing exclusively at his native defensive end spot with Kayvon Thibodeaux inactive with a shoulder injury, Carter played every snap the rest of the way and finished with one tackle and one hurry. It was an opportunity for Carter to show out off the edge after being primarily used situationally at various positions within Shane Bowen's defense.

"I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team," Carter said after the game. "I already know that whatever I do have is going to have consequences. That was the consequence, have to live with it, keep playing."

While Carter's pass-rush win rate ranks in the top-half of the league, he registered just half of a sack through the first 11 games.

Brian Burns, who leads the Giants with 13 sacks and 17 tackles for losses , said he spoke with Carter on what he needed to correct moving forward. New York's co-captain, like any veteran player would, offered words of encouragement to the rookie.

"He was locked in how I expect him to be," Burns said. "Nothing really besides the regular: Stay in it. When you get your opportunity, show out. Just continue to study and be on your job."

Giants interim coach Mike Kafka said his disciplinary decision will be kept "in-house."

"He played his butt off. He practiced his tail off," Kafka said. "I'm really happy about Abdul and excited to watch him continue to grow and continue to play a lot more as a pro … and be the great player that I think he is."

Pressed on answering why Carter was benched, Kafka refused.

"I love Abdul and what he brings to this team, the skill set he has ... this guy loves ball," Kafka said. "And I'm excited again to watch him attack this week of practice, and continue to work and grow and be the great player that I think he is."

Taken No. 3 overall in April's draft, Carter was one of the preseason favorites to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honor given his pass-rush pedigree formed as a college superstar at Penn State, following in the foot steps of Micah Parsons. Carter notched 12 sacks in his final season with the Nittany Lions after making the transition to defensive end from off-ball linebacker, which is where many expected New York to use him as a rookie.